Elkton Commissioner Rob Massimiano reads the proclamations to Annmarie Hamilton, executive director of the Cecil County Arts Council and Gabby Coutz, vice president of the board of directors from Peter Franchot, Comptroller of Maryland. In between Hamilton and Coutz is Gene Daley, president of the board.
Elkton Commissioner Rob Massimiano congratulated Annmarie Hamilton, executive director of the Cecil County Arts Council and Gabby Coutz, vice president of the board of directors for their proclamations from Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
ELKTON — A spur of the moment decision to pick up trash along Main Street has brought recognition from Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot to Gabby Coutz and Annmarie Hamilton.
Both received a proclamation for the efforts to beautify Elkton.
“In recognition of your vital contributions to the State of Maryland,” reads the proclamation. “Your commitment to environmental stewardship is having a profound impact on your community inspiring many to follow in your footsteps.”
Elkton Town Commissioner Rob Massimiano made the presentation on Franchot’s behalf Friday evening at the Cecil County Arts Council headquarters where Hamilton is executive director and Coutz is vice president of its board of directors.
“When we walk down the street we see all the trash and cigarette butts and weeds,” Coutz said. She and Hamilton agreed to tackle the problem, dubbing it “Wipe Your Chin, Elkton.”
An invitation was issued for folks to join in the effort as part of the Cecil Cares campaign.
“We had 17 parents and children and we cleaned from North Street to the Arts Council,” Hamilton said, adding the group filled 14 black bags full. “They were so heavy we left them for trucks to pick up.”
Hamilton and Coutz say they will likely repeat the project or even make it a regular event.
