When four friends make a pact to be bridesmaids at each other’s weddings nothing can possibly go wrong.
Right?
New Direction Community Theater explores that side-splitting scenario when it stages “Always a Bridesmaid,” which runs April 1-9 at Long Beach Community Theater.
The friends made the vow at their senior prom and now, more than 30 years later, these Southern friends-for-life are still making “the long walk” for each other, for better or worse.
“It was an interesting comedy that we had read through and I really liked the concept,” said director Keith Mervine. “Just seeing them go through the years and the progressions and how they’ve changed over the years seemed like an interesting show.”
The play stars Julie Fox as oft-married Monette Gentry, Sherry Mervine as matriarchal Libby Ruth Ames, Danna Blais as Sedalia Ellicott, Didi Olney as Charlie Collins, Amanda Connelley as Kari Ames-Bisette and Lauri Foster as Deedra Wingate.
“She’s a very confident woman and she owns the largest country music bar in Virginia and she thinks she’s gorgeous; she’s not short on confidence at all,” said Fox, who lives in Huntingtown. “When she wants something she goes for it, even to the point where she’ll put her foot in her mouth, but at the end of the day she does love her friends.”
“I’m the peacemaker in the group,” said Sherry Mervine, who is married to Keith. “I get along with everyone and it’s my job to keep everyone happy. It’s a very natural role for me.”
Everyone has been invited to Kari’s big day and everything has been prepared, including extending the restraining order to 30 feet to allow an uncle to attend.
As she gets dressed for Kari’s big day, Monette Gentry quips, “Look at this butt. You could show iMax movies on this thing” all while lamenting that she’d “do anything to be thin except diet or exercise.” Meanwhile, Libby Ruth is working on “fitting into her third pair of Spanx.”
Charlie, meanwhile, is feeling well under the weather.
“I’m a real catch, no?” she asks while sneezing repeatedly and sporting a hairdo that could double as a bird’s nest.
Commenting on her friend’s … er … strangeness, Libby remarks that “until the fourth wedding we chalked up your unique personality to you being a foreign exchange student.”
Keith Mervine said casting took place in January and that he was “able to slot people into where I thought they were best suited and they just sort of melded into their parts. They each took over their very distinct characters.”
Mervine said the cast is really starting to click together.
“Last night we were rehearsing and going over Act I and everyone was off book,” he said, “and they just flowed through it real nicely and I just sat back. I carry a voice recorder [to take notes] but I never used it.”
Mervine said the play will carry appeal for all ages.
“A lot of people will be able to relate to one of the bridesmaids,” he said. “There’s four distinct personalities there and I think every woman who comes to see this will identify with somebody and think, ‘Oh my God, that’s me or that’s my friend.’ It’s funny, and we all need a good laugh now and then. It’s one of those shows that make you laugh all the way through.”
