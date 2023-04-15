The Academy Art Museum in Easton will host two upcoming exhibitions — “In Praise of Shadows: Modern and Contemporary Dialogues with Jun’ichiro Tanizaki” and “LaToya Hobbs: Woodcuts.”
There will be an open house for both exhibitions on Saturday, April 22. During the open house at 2 p.m., Hobbs will give a presentation of her work. The “Shadows” exhibit runs April 20 through July 16. Hobbs’ exhibit runs April 22 through July 23.
In conjunction with the exhibition “In Praise of Shadows”, a short film program, “Poetry of Shadows” will be offered for free on Friday, April 28 at 6 p.m.
To provide barrier-free access to art, the Easton museum recently eliminated its admission fee. These exhibitions and all related programming are offered to the public at no charge.
In Praise of Shadows: Modern and Contemporary Dialogues with Jun’ichiro Tanizaki
According to a release from the museum, “In Praise of Shadows” presents a selection of works on paper by acclaimed 20th century and contemporary artists in dialogue with the Japanese author Jun’ichiro Tanizaki, who wrote a seminal essay of the same title in 1933. Tanizaki’s subtle but powerful observations on how darkness can exude beauty and sumptuousness conjure a visual world that subverts the historical archetyping of light as ethereal, good and angelic, and dark as brooding and somewhat devilish.
“In Praise of Shadows by Jun’ichiro Tanizaki is one of those essays that can truly transform one’s worldview, understanding of history, and appreciation of beauty. It has been a wonderful journey to seek the work of artists whose works subvert mainstream interpretations of darkness, and convey much-needed nuance in the shadows, paralleling Tanizaki’s observations on how the lack of light can indeed bring out staggering visions.” said Curator Mehves Lelic.
Seventeen tintype photographs by contemporary Diné artist Will Wilson are on loan to the Museum from Art Bridges, arts patron Alice Walton’s visionary program that subsidizes loans of major artworks to rural museums. The works are part of Wilson’s Critical Indigenous Photographic Exchange series, in which he partners with Native people to make their portrait. By using a historic nineteenth century photographic process, collaborating with his subjects on how they are depicted, and then gifting them the original work, Wilson offers his sitters agency, in turn, subverting damaging romanticized and stereotypical depictions of Indigenous people.
“We’re thrilled to partner with Art Bridges to expose local audiences to the thought-provoking ideas behind Will Wilson’s portraits of Native people and the issues of representation he subverts through his collaborative approach,” said Director Sarah Jesse.
Wilson received his MFA from the University of New Mexico. He has been honored with the Eiteljorg Native American Fine Art Fellowship, Joan Mitchell Foundation Award for Sculpture, Pollock-Krasner Foundation Grant for Photography and he was the Doran Artist in Residence at the Yale University Art Gallery. His work is exhibited and collected internationally, and he is head of photography at Santa Fe Community College.
Short Film Program: Poetry of Shadows
Inspired by the exhibition In Praise of Shadows, AAM presents a free program on April 28 at 6 p.m. of short experimental films showcasing cinema’s poetry of shadows on Friday, April 28 at 6 pm. Films will be projected in their original format, including 16 mm film, and introduced by Ryan Conrath, programmer and Associate Professor of Film at Salisbury University, in conversation with AAM Curator Mehves Lelic.
Films include: Black Girl as a Landscape (Sondra Perry, 2010, 10 min.); Immer Zu (Janie Geiser, 1997, 8.5 min.); Image (Shadow) (Nobuhiro Aihara, 1987, 8.5 min.); Arnulf Rainer (Peter Kubelka, 1960, 7 min.); and Black Hole Space Debt (Stephen Wardell, 2022, 14 min.)
LaToya Hobbs: Woodcuts
Arkansas-born, Baltimore-based painter and printmaker LaToya Hobbs uses figuration to depict the Black female body and challenge the stereotypical perceptions of it through a nuanced, layered look. Themes of family, beauty, adornment, cultural identity, and sisterhood take center stage in the work, as Hobbs’ thoughtful compositions on a singular printmaking surface create deep, multi-faceted worlds.
Hobbs holds a BA in painting from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock and an MFA in printmaking from Purdue University. Her exhibition record includes numerous national and international venues, including the National Art Gallery of Namibia, Windhoek, Namibia; the SCAD Museum of Art; the Albright Knox Museum; and the Sophia Wanamaker Gallery in San Jose, Costa Rica, among others. Her work is housed in private and public collections such as the Harvard Art Museum, the Petrucci Family Foundation Collection of African American Art, the National Art Gallery of Namibia and the Baltimore Museum of Art. Hobbs is also a professor at the Maryland Institute College of Art and a founding member of Black Women of Print.
Curator Mehves Lelic said, “LaToya Hobbs’ work is an incredibly moving celebration of Black femininity. She is a virtuosic printmaker who can tell layered stories of beauty, joy, and shared history through her portraits, which serve as a living legacy. Her subjects come alive in her large-scale portraits through layers of patterns, textures, and aura.”
For more, visit https://academyartmuseum.org/.
