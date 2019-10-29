ELKTON — Rebecca Giles started taking art lessons at age 11 when she befriended an Uzbekistani artist living in her neighborhood in Turkey.
“He invited me to his studio as often as possible, taught me for free, and hired me to assist him,” she said. “From him, I learned to work hard and take my artwork very seriously.”
Although she was born in Media, Pa., Giles grew up in Europe and the Middle East, and she honed her skills as an artist in Turkey.
“It was a visually rich environment in which I developed my eye for small details,” she said. “I painted many highly detailed, miniature watercolors of the bazaars in my neighborhood. Art was a way to connect with people whose languages I could not speak.”
Giles will present her artwork alongside jewelry and Christmas decorations by Katie Holder at The Palette & The Page’s First Friday exhibition, titled “Luminous Intensity.” The opening reception from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, will also feature harpist Deb Mackie and local authors Sharon Brubaker and Ryan Gebhart.
Power to transform
Today, Giles prefers oil paint over other mediums because she can layer it in thin, translucent glazes to create more luminous colors. Doing so allows her to showcase the transformational properties of light in her paintings.
“I’m fascinated with light’s power to transform ordinary objects, like paper bags or Windex bottles, into things of extraordinary beauty,” she said. “I find the physics of light and color very interesting. I am also interested in our physiological and psychological responses to different lights and different colors.”
In her still life paintings, Giles uses light to turn ordinary objects into eye-catching subjects.
“It is awe-inspiring to take time to notice the textures and details in everyday inanimate objects,” she said. “I like to explore how various objects absorb, reflect, and transmit the light that hits them. I’m especially interested in seeing light glow through translucent objects, orange segments for example.”
Beautiful intensity
Giles is on the autism spectrum, so light can often cause very strong reactions in her.
“Every light I encounter strikes me with stunning force and affects me positively or negatively,” she said. “Some lights are agitating; some are very calming. Some lights make me dizzy; some send shivers through my body. Some make me feel warm and weak, as if I were melting. I am in love with the soft, warm, spellbinding marvel of light.”
Giles said being autistic helps her channel those reactions to light and create art based on what she sees and feels.
“My sensory sensitivities, especially my strong reactions to light, are an asset to my art,” she said. “I think autism is much more of a blessing than a disability.”
But Giles said having autism can sometimes also present some challenges to her art.
“I have some incredibly talented peers at the Pennsylvania Academy, but no matter how ardently I wish to do so, I cannot figure out how to talk with them and ask them questions,” she said.
Giles has shown her work in group shows at the Perkins Center for the Arts in Moorestown, N.J., and the MAC gallery in Media, Pa., and in a solo show at the Gaziantep City Art Gallery in Turkey. The show at The Palette & The Page will be her first two-person show, which she said she is really excited about.
Giles said her goal is “to recreate light’s beautiful intensity” as she feels it. One of her paintings in the First Friday exhibition was done with oils on a Plexiglass lightbox with LEDs that will glow through the paint from behind and create a “stunning stained-glass effect,” she said.
“By intensifying, lightening, or darkening the colors in my paintings, I try to create sensations like those I experience when light strikes me,” Giles said.
Food for the soul
Similar to Giles, Holder often selects materials for her jewelry pieces based on how they will play with the light. Holder said her and Giles’ work complement one another well in that aspect.
“[Giles] just brings out the light in everything so clearly and she paints it in such an amazing manner. When I was picking my pieces for this show, I actually specifically looked for pieces that would complement that in that they tend to reflect light or bring a little bit of sparkle,” she said, adding that she frequently uses gemstones such as labradorite, which “has a gorgeous flash when light hits it.”
Holder said it was her grandparents who nurtured her artistic spark early on in life while working together in their woodshop. Her grandfather would do all the woodworking, her grandmother would do all the painting, and Holder would craft her own pieces out of the leftovers.
“I would take their scraps and I would try to make it into stuff,” she said. “It usually ended up being some kind of weird bracelet or weird earrings or whatever … They encouraged it and it grew to what it is now.”
Holder said her grandmother instilled in her the idea of pursuing things that brought her joy.
“My grandmother was big into ‘Do what makes you happy and do what feeds your soul.’ If that meant that we went to the craft store and got some yarn to knit stuff, she was happy to let me tangle the whole thing and deal with it later,” she said.
Although she works in a variety of media, Holder found jewelry to be her primary medium after she studied jewelry design at McDaniel College and the New York Institute of Art and Design.
Much of Holder’s jewelry draws upon chainmaille, inspired by her passion for the Renaissance Fair.
“I’ve been going ever since I was old enough to go on my own, so that whole period has always inspired me,” she said.
Through her research, Holder has studied various styles of chainmaille across a range of cultures.
“I’ve learned over the years that there’s so many different designs, different weaves, different patterns,” she said. “There’s Japanese chainmaille, there’s your traditional European chainmaille. I usually try to learn one design or one pattern, tackle it and master it, and then move onto the next and tackle that one and master that one and mix them all up.”
Of the styles she has learned about, Holder said her favorite is probably classical Byzantine chainmaille.
“It just always looks so elegant no matter what size you’re doing it in,” she said. “You can do it really big or you can do it really tiny, and it’ll fit masculine or feminine, and it just looks really classy.”
Linked together
Holder makes jewelry out of anything she can get her hands on, depending on what she is making: bright aluminum and re-anodized aluminum for the most cost-effective materials; titanium and niobium as hypoallergenic materials for customers with metal allergies; jewelers brass if she wants the gold look without the gold price tag.
Holder is also Pagan and incorporates a lot of nature-inspired imagery into her pieces.
“I believe nature is a magical thing,” she said. “There’s a lot of energy and there’s a lot of connection. We’re connected to the earth and the earth is connected to us. We’re connected to the animals and everything is connected. That all links together as chainmaille links together.”
Whether she is creating pieces that look like tree branches or using actual gemstones pulled from the earth, Holder enjoys tapping into the natural energy.
Holder has presented her work at the Havre de Grace Art Show and the Bel Air Arts Festival, but the show at The Palette & The Page will be her first time presenting in a gallery setting — an experience that makes her both nervous and excited.
“I’m actually still kind of trying to get used to it,” said Holder, a North East resident. “It’s all really surreal for me. This is just something that I’ve been doing … The fact that somebody else likes it as much as I do is amazing. I’m really excited to have part of that be in my community right here with me.”
In addition to her bracelets, necklaces and earrings, Holder will also be displaying some of her Christmas ornaments and home decorations, since it’s approaching the winter holiday season.
Holder said people should come out to the First Friday show to gain a deeper, more personal connection with the art and artists there.
“The great thing about handcrafted pieces by artists is you know that you’re getting a little piece of them when you buy something,” she said. “You’re buying something or getting something or looking at and admiring something that somebody has put a little bit of their heart and soul into. Being able to connect with that person, it makes that piece even more special if you decide to take it home with you.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.