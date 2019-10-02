ELKTON — Joanna Barnum never intended to become a watercolor artist. But as she came to find out, the medium has a mind of its own.
“Originally, it wasn’t something I was that interested in. It was just something that I was asked to try in a couple classes,” she said. “But then something just clicked for me and the additive process of building layers just made sense with my brain.”
Barnum will be presenting her watercolor artworks alongside pieces by mixed media artist Jenny Davies-Reazor from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at The Palette & The Page. The opening reception for the gallery’s October show, “Eternal/Ephemeral,” will also feature local authors J.L. Jackola and John Micklos Jr., as well as musician Joe Paulus.
That same night, the Cecil County Arts Council will hold their annual juried show where first, second and third place winners will earn prizes. There will also be honorable mentions and a chance to vote for People’s Choice. Attendees will also be able to purchase artworks for $20 apiece at the CCAC’s 6x6 fundraiser. Live music will be provided by DayTripper.
Embracing chaos
After taking several art classes and extracurricular programs through high school, Barnum attended the Maryland Institute College of Art in Baltimore where she majored in illustration.
While studying at MICA, Barnum delved into watercolor — initially as a class obligation, but then as what soon evolved into a passion for the art form.
Unlike acrylic and oil paint, which are opaque and can be used to cover up previous layers, watercolor paint’s translucency means that everything the artist puts down on the page will show through but that they can add to it or change it with additional layers, according to Barnum.
Barnum said she is drawn to watercolor’s purely additive nature, as well as the creative chaos that it offers as a medium.
“I also really liked the chaotic elements of it — of how it’s kind of alive while you’re working with it, and it’ll keep changing and it’ll do things that you’re not necessarily controlling,” she said.
That chaos lends itself well to Barnum’s style of combining realism with abstraction.
For awhile, Barnum said she strived to work more realistically and relied on photos for reference, but she grew bored of strict realism.
“It just stopped being interesting, so I started playing more and figuring out what else I could do and I discovered I really enjoyed that interaction between some elements that are realistic and some that are more chaotic,” she said.
Although she still tends to paint portraits, Barnum often adds a twist with fantasy or horror elements in her works.
Room for expression
Barnum is a signature member of the National Watercolor Society and serves on the board of the Baltimore Watercolor Society. Those groups, as well as similar societies, host local and national exhibitions for watercolor and workshops for visiting instructors, according to Barnum.
With many of the watercolor societies dating back to the 19th century, Barnum said watercolor was not taken as seriously as other mediums and was considered useful only for sketching rather than for finished art.
“[They started] during a time period where there wasn’t an internet for artists to connect with each other. They were just groups of artists that formed to network and have exhibits,” she said. “I think for watercolor, it was especially important because during that time period watercolor was kind of coming into its own for a medium.”
Historically, the watercolor societies also offered a refuge for women artists, who were not taken as seriously as their male counterparts, Barnum said.
“Some of them started their own groups and watercolor was something at the time that was considered appropriate for women,” she said.
Today, the watercolor societies include people of all genders. But the fight to be taken seriously — for watercolor as a medium and underrepresented groups as artists — is ongoing, according to Barnum.
“I think that the watercolor groups have stuck around because still I think watercolor fights to be taken a little more seriously in the fine art gallery world,” she said. “The groups help foster a place where we can have exhibits to show the best in watercolor and have it recognized and promoted.”
A self-described introvert, Barnum said she was unsure about teaching her own watercolor workshops at first, but she came to love the opportunity to pass on her knowledge to students.
“I find that teaching other people makes me a better painter because I have to think about how to explain and break down what I’m doing and it helps me understand it better,” she said. “I’m very grateful to all of the teachers that I’ve been able to study with through my career as an artist. So I feel like if I’m able to perform that role for others, if I can teach them something new or help them see something in a different way, [I should] continue to pass that on to communities of artists.”
A partnership born
Barnum met Davies-Reazor at Spoutwood Farm’s Faerie Festival several years ago, and they’ve been friends since then.
Davies-Reazor said she was impressed by Barnum’s watercolor pieces.
“Watercolor is persnickety and finicky, and she makes it magic,” Davies-Reazor said. “I really respect her for her mad skills, and I also love what she does with it. It’s really a visual treat. Her colors are saturated and intense. I think they play really well with the colors of my pieces.”
Davies-Reazor gave Barnum’s name to Patti Paulus, co-owner of The Palette & The Page, as someone who would be a good guest artist for the gallery and the pair ended up getting to show their work together.
In planning the First Friday exhibition, Davies-Reazor said she and Barnum wanted to create a show around themes of nature, fantasy and various mythological archetypes — ideas that Davies-Reazor uses a lot in her own work.
“I like to use them as themes in a way to remind people and reintroduce some of the enchantment back into life, and in some ways to try and foster a sense of mindfulness,” she said.
Artistry and archetypes
One of Davies-Reazor’s pieces in the show features a hare jumping over a mountain-like structure with a nest at the base. She said the piece can appeal to viewers on a purely visual level, but it can also hold a deeper meaning for those who understand the significance of rabbit symbolism in different cultures and mythologies.
“It takes it from ‘It’s just a rabbit’ to something that will hopefully make a viewer pause and wonder and be re-enchanted by that,” Davies-Reazor said.
For this exhibition, Davies-Reazor created three smaller series: four sculptural pieces representing the four elements, four animal icons, and five figurative sculptures that she has come to consider her “personal archetypes.”
“What I thought might be nature-inspired goddess imagery when we started out for the show kind of evolved into more general characters,” she said.
The five archetypes are the scholar, stargazer, seeker, witch and timekeeper.
“They’d been in my head for quite awhile and I’m thrilled with how they’ve come out, but I’m still getting to know them in some ways,” she said.
Each figure represents a part of Davies-Reazor, but she said they can also be universal to viewers.
For example, the timekeeper represents the need to treasure time, while the seeker symbolizes the pursuit of what makes one happy, according to Davies-Reazor.
Through creating new art pieces for this show, Davies-Reazor said she was able to rise from a darkness that had surrounded her for a long time and embrace the “joie de vivre,” or joy of living.
“The last two years of my personal life have been filled with a lot of trauma and loss, so with doing this new body of work, there was definitely kind of a re-awakening and feeling like life really needs to be treasured … I think there was some kind of emerging from the darkness and celebrating life and the appreciation I have for being able to do artwork full time.”
Barnum’s work can be found joannabarnum.com or on Instagram at @joannabarnum. Davies-Reazor’s work can be found at jdaviesreazor.com or on Instagram at @jdaviesreazor.
