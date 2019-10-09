The Cecil County Farm Museum (CCFM) will be holding its annual Apple Butter Making Event on Saturday, Oct. 19, at its location adjacent to the Cecil County School of Technology on Appleton Road. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will be packed with fun-filled activities throughout the day. The event will of course be centered on the making of apple butter the old-fashioned way, cooked over open fires in copper kettles as well as apple cider making demonstrations. In addition to watching the demonstrations, event attendees are invited to take a turn “stirring the pot.”
Other activities include 50/50, gun, quilt, and Milburn Orchards’ hayride raffles, vendors and craft demonstrations, homemade baked goods and kids rides. Refreshments are available. Entertainment will be provided throughout the day by the band Lost Train. Door prizes will also be given out throughout the day.
In addition to the apple butter activities, the Elkton Eclipse Vintage baseball team will be playing the Mohican Base Ball Club of Kennett Square at 1 p.m. This is a unique opportunity to watch a baseball game played by the rules as they existed in 1864.
Admission to the event is free so come on out, enjoy some living history, and have fun!
