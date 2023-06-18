Macduff (played by Bryan Bowen) and Macbeth (Harvey Williams) begin the initial stage of their climactic battle scene in the Twin Beach Players rendition of “The Tragedy of Macbeth” which will run six shows June 23-25 and June 30-July 2 at the North Beach Boys & Girls Club.
Malcolm (Annie Lee) and Macduff (Bryan Bowen) rehearse a scene of Act 5 of the Twin Beach Players rendition of “The Tragedy of Macbeth” at the North Beach Boys & Girls Club for six shows June 23-25 and June 30-July 2.
Macduff (played by Bryan Bowen) and Macbeth (Harvey Williams) begin the initial stage of their climactic battle scene in the Twin Beach Players rendition of “The Tragedy of Macbeth” which will run six shows June 23-25 and June 30-July 2 at the North Beach Boys & Girls Club.
Those familiar with the Shakespeare play “Macbeth” may already be well-versed on the plot and eventual ending for the main character, but onlookers will certainly notice several modern touches to the Twin Beach Players adaptation of that play running the next two weekends at the North Beach Boys & Girls Club.
Director Rachel Cruz admits she would rather direct plays based on the works of Shakespeare than virtually any other playwright and her familiarity with the language and underlying morales of “Macbeth” has both her and those actors and actresses in the play’s primary roles eager to present the play in a more modernistic approach.
“I actually feel much more at ease directing a Shakespeare play than anything else,” Cruz said. “Casting for this play was a little tough at first. But I think everyone really fit their role. There are some really good fight scenes and they have to be believable to the audience. I know how much [actor] Bryan [Bowen] wanted Macbeth, but Harvey [Williams] is a little older and Bryan is bigger, so it really seemed like the best thing was to have Harvey as Macbeth and Bryan as Macduff.”
Bowen, who is fittingly also the fight coordinator for this play, initially had planned and expected to land the lead role as its title character, but eventually realized that Williams was the better choice for that part for several reasons. It would allow him to focus more on his task as fight coordinator and as Macduff, who eventually slays Macbeth in a duel, it meant far fewer lines and the chance to unveil a strong, Scottish accent.
“Honestly, when I first heard they were doing Macbeth my initial thought was to get the lead role or nothing else,” Bowen said. “But, I also wanted to be fight coordinator and Macbeth is literally in every scene and he has almost 150 lines, so it’s a lot. I am much happier to play Macduff, I get to coordinate all the fight scenes and I think I have maybe 50 lines, so it’s not as tough to play.”
Williams, a Philadelphia native and full-time photographer/videographer who relocated to Calvert County about a decade ago, initially expected another actor to land the lead role. But already well-adapt at performing in Shakespeare plays, including “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” and “Twelfth Night,” Williams is eager to lend his insights into the main character.
“I love performing in Shakespeare plays,” Williams said. “The language is tough, but once you step back and understand the meaning of the dialogue and appreciate the characters for who they are it becomes a lot clearer how to approach the role. Macbeth is a challenge. He really comes across as the villain and I have over 130 lines, and two long soliloquies and also a couple of really intense fight scenes.”
