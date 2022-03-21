If you were driving down Eastern Boulevard on Friday afternoon, you may have noticed a tow truck lifting the giant red Essex Cube off its base, or perhaps a flatbed trailer carrying the sculpture down the road to Cliff’s Hi-Tech Auto Body Shop.
Following months of discussion, preparation and creative strategizing, the day had finally arrived when the Essex Cube would be removed from its foundation to make room for a new monument that would, as is hoped, better reflect and represent the community and those who live within it.
“We wanted something beautiful that the community and visitors could enjoy,” said Sharon Kihn, director of the Chesapeake Gateway Chamber of Commerce, which oversees the committee that took the lead on the project to replace the Cube.
McNeal’s Towing Car & Truck Repair president Pat McNeal volunteered his company’s services to temporarily relocate the cube to the auto body shop for safekeeping, while a space is created at the Essex Museum courtyard for re-installation.
“It is a part of history, so let’s preserve it,” said Clifford O’Connell, committee member and the shop owner who offered to store it on his property until the museum space is ready sometime in the spring.
The space, which will be an “outdoor extension” of the museum, Heritage Society of Essex and Middle River president Lisa Harlow said in a statement, will be getting a “makeover,” with new benches, lighting and landscaping.
“We are working with the chamber to ensure that the cube will be preserved for ourselves and for future generations,” Harlow said.
Harlow is working on getting the permits for the re-installation, and while planning continues for that, the chamber is working on the contract with the artist creating the new Essex Landmark Sculpture in place of the cube.
Kihn said that she has a copy of the final draft of the sculpture, which was revised six times from the first draft by the committee with the artist; the idea for the sculpture was also selected by the committee from a pool of submissions by local artists.
“One of the things that is important about this is that it is a community effort,” Kihn said, adding that the committee is made up of small business owners and community leaders. “A lot of times, when you have something like this, no one can agree, people fight and nothing comes to fruition. But this is happening, and that is what is really cool about it.”
She said that she would like to soon hold an art show at the museum to exhibit all of the submitted artwork.
“We are looking forward to the beautiful new sculpture (on Eastern Boulevard), which represents the beauty and hardworking people in our community. Progress is a great thing, and these are exciting times for Essex,” Harlow said.
