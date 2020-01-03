ELKTON — As a child, Xyare Lambert watched her father draw practically every day.
“It would be Sunday and the Sabbath and we would sit together and just draw together since I was 5 years old,” she said. “I think that’s always just been a part of me. It was kind of my therapy and my time with my dad.”
When Lambert went off to college at Wilmington University, she began studying behavioral science. But in 2014, her grandmother passed away and Lambert inherited all of her painting supplies, reviving her passion for creating art in the process.
“When she passed away, she left all her things to me — all her canvases, all her oil paints, all her brushes — and that’s what really, really sparked art for me right there,” she said.
Lambert began attending Cecil College, where she graduated earlier this year with three Associates of Fine Arts degrees with concentrations in drawing and painting, ceramics, and studio.
Now, Lambert will be presenting some of her artwork alongside pieces by fellow emerging artists Mckayla Imperatrice, Matt Rhoads and Amber Fontenelle from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at The Palette & The Page during the First Friday Art Loop. The exhibition will also feature local authors Gwen Davis and Karin Harrison, and live music by Virginia Bresler.
Old passions,
new discoveries
Similar to Lambert, Imperatrice decided to become a psychology major. But when Imperatrice got to Cecil College, she wanted to take an art class for fun.
That initial introduction to design class led to drawing, painting, imaging and digital illustration classes, and soon enough Imperatrice found herself switching her major to graphic design.
“I fell back in love with creating,” she said.
Imperatrice grew up drawing and she had experimented with painting and clay work as well, but the digital realm was something she had never explored before the digital illustration class she took at Cecil College. That class, however, charted a new course for her artistic journey.
Graphic design allows Imperatrice to explore her minimalist aesthetic, often taking inspiration from the color blocking and limited detail of 50s pop art.
Connecting with color
With such a minimalist aesthetic, Imperatrice puts a lot of consideration into the colors she incorporates into her designs.
Imperatrice said she is constantly playing around with her digital color wheel to piece together various color schemes.
“It’s such a stress reliever for me,” she said. “Some people have a fidget spinner, some others do puzzles, but I play with my color wheel. It’s so relaxing to me to compare colors and I have all these little color schemes on my iPad that I just pull from and I create.”
Unlike many other artists, who come up with their subject first and a color scheme afterwards, Imperatrice said she typically does things the other way around.
“When I look at those colors, I’ll start to see a composition forming in my head and that’s when I’ll start creating,” she said. “It’s kind of weird that I’ll come up with my colors for a piece before I even decide what I will be drawing. It’s kind of backwards, my process.”
Although Imperatrice does not have a favorite color scheme, she said she uses a lot of contrasting colors in her work.
“It’s funny. In my personal life, everything I own is black and gray. But my artwork is full of all kinds of crazy colors,” she said.
In contrast, Rhoads usually finds himself creating artwork based on a black and white color scheme, though he said he has been trying to slowly incorporate more colors into his work.
Rhoads went into college with an interest in graphic design and discovered that he had a knack for photography, leading him to earn an Associate of Fine Arts degree and certificate in photography at Cecil College.
Today, Rhoads primarily enjoys creating 2-dimensional artwork, with a preference for pen and ink.
“It’s something about the black and white, how it sticks out to me,” he said of his interest in using pen and ink.
The beautiful unknown
With his mainly black and white palette, Rhoads’ art tends to explore dark and fantastical subject matters, inspired by anything from comic books to video games to the stories of fiction writer H.P. Lovecraft.
Rhoads said he enjoys delving into the world of the unknown in his art because the possibilities are endless.
“It comes more easy to me than doing realism, because whatever I make I can always twist it more and it makes more sense,” he said.
Rather than shying away from the darkness, Rhoads has learned to use art as a way to show people the darkness that lurks within themselves and around them, as an escape throughout childhood, and as an outlet for his own thoughts and feelings.
“I’ve always been the younger one,” he said. “No one really paid as much attention to me when I was younger — and it kind of still happens, unfortunately. It’s just a way to get out some things I’ve seen in my head. I couldn’t really talk to anybody, so then I’d just throw it on there just to get through.”
Fontenelle likes creating artwork based on things she finds beautiful.
“There’s a lot of things that I find really beautiful: people, places, objects,” she said. “Those are the things that I like to make art about.”
She noted that one of the pieces she will have in the show is a drawing of a mouse amidst mushrooms, merging fungi and fauna that captured her eye.
Lambert also enjoys creating artwork based on nature, as well as feminine forms.
“Femininity is something that really is great for me and I also really like the raw and the naturalness of nature, so I usually combine womanly figures with nature … With ceramics, I like to just do raw clay because I like the natural earthiness, all that types of stuff,” she said.
Medley of materials
Rather than focusing on one medium, Fontenelle prefers to mix media. Each material brings something to the table and together they produce a desired effect, she said.
“I combine things just as I see it,” she said. “I like the look of watercolor as a background, for example, but I can get more precise colors with colored pencil and more opaque colors with gouache, so I just mix them together.”
Lambert also is drawn to a range of media.
“I’m such a medium-hungry person,” she said. “I’m always looking to get my hands on new mediums and just see if I can really enjoy something out of it.”
She said it is difficult to pick a favorite medium because each one has a different effect on her.
“Every one does something different for me,” she said. “I’m scratching an itch I can’t reach in each medium.”
But Lambert enjoys taking her time with each medium she touches.
“The longer the craft takes, I think the happier I am because I get to analyze every piece of it and every movement counts,” she said.
Sources of inspiration
Rhoads often finds inspiration for his fantasy artwork from oil painter Gerald Brom.
“I’m always terrible at backgrounds so I always try to see what he uses,” he said. “He just uses lots of color and smoke effects. I like his fantasy style.”
Meanwhile, Fontenelle is influenced by everyone from modern artists she sees on Instagram to older artists like Czech painter Alphonse Mucha.
“It looks kind of like a stained glass window to me, where the figure is in the center and there’s bolder lines outlining the figure and the circle around the figure and geometric shapes around the figure,” she said about Mucha’s work.
Lambert said she and her work are constantly evolving, so it is difficult to pinpoint any particular artist that influences her paintings. But when it comes to ceramics, she credits one of her Cecil College professors, Lauren Vanni, as one of her biggest influences.
“I think if anything she probably was my biggest influence in ceramics because I always felt like if I was able to throw something that was almost close to perfect and it kind of looked like hers, I was on the right track of doing ceramics,” she said.
As a whole, Lambert said her professors at Cecil College helped shape her as an artist.
“They wouldn’t let me slack on anything,” she said. “They didn’t hold their opinions back about things. They really just pushed me to the next level. Everything I needed, I feel like I got there.”
Lambert’s fellow emerging artists agreed with that sentiment.
Imperatrice reflected on how her experiences in the fine arts helped shape her digital art skills.
“I had one of my professors tell me that having a foundation in those other mediums will benefit me in the graphic design world,” she said. “I never really saw any correlation until recently when I had another professor tell me that you have to know the rules of basic design in order to break them. With my background in drawing and painting, I learned my proportions, I learned how to draw the figure, I learned basic concepts of composition and light. I was able to take those and I can now bend them in my digital art.”
After graduating from high school, Rhoads took a gap for three years. When he got to Cecil College, he said he was able to develop as an artist.
“It definitely helped me grow,” he said. “I remember going in my first semester, not knowing what to expect.”
Platform for sharing
The four emerging artists each expressed excitement about getting to showcase their work at The Palette & The Page.
Rhoads said he is looking forward to hearing people’s feedback about his work and giving them a glimpse into his imagination.
“I guess it’s like a tiny journey into what’s in my mind,” he said.
Imperatrice said she hopes her work sticks with viewers.
“I just hope they remember it,” she said. “I hope that they’ll walk through the gallery and they’ll see my work and it’ll be eye-catching enough that they’ll be like ‘Hey, remember that one piece?’ They don’t even need to remember my name or what it was called. But I would just like them to feel something when they see the colors of my work and to be able to maybe relate to some of the subject matter within my work.”
Ever fond of colors in the artwork she views herself, Fontenelle hopes the colors in her own pieces will stay with gallery attendees.
“I hope the colors really stay with them because that’s something that really stays with me when I look at art,” she said. “The colors and the expressions of the characters, those are the things that stick in my mind so I want them to stick in other people’s.”
Lambert said she and her art are one in the same.
“I hope that they take away that every piece of art that I put out there is an extension of me, so when you see my art you’re really seeing me,” she said.
For other emerging artists who are just getting their footing in the field, Lambert had this piece of advice.
“If you really have a passion for it, you can make it work no matter what,” she said. “If you’re willing to put the work in, you will always see a great result.”
