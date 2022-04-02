The Maryland Writers’ Association created the Writers’ Round Table Program to encourage writers, poets, playwrights and authors through monthly articles and activities.|
The Notable Maryland Author articles and associated Fun With Words writers’ prompts are the centerpiece of the program. Each month, Southern Maryland Newspapers will feature a Maryland Writer’s Association article about an author. Marylanders are encouraged to read the articles and try their hand at the writing prompts each month.
Author: Elizabeth Peters
“When one is striding bravely into the future one cannot watch one’s footing.” – Elizabeth Peters
Genre: Archeological Mystery – An early version of the techno-thriller, this genre sets mysteries in archeological settings and allows the author to sprinkle highly detailed descriptions of excavations and the archeological process into the story.
Sample reading list: “Nonfiction — Temples, Tombs, and Hieroglyphs: A Popular History of Ancient Egypt,” “Red Land, Black Land: Daily Life in Ancient Egypt,” “Amelia Peabody Series,” “The Vickie Bliss Mysteries” and “Jacqueline Kirby Series.”
Barbara Louise Mertz (1927–2013) was a Maryland author who wrote under her own name, as well as the pseudonyms Elizabeth Peters and Barbara Michaels.
She was born in Astoria, Ill. and attended Ernest Hemingway’s high school and became enchanted with Egypt as a teenager after her aunt took her to see the Oriental Institute at the University of Chicago. This attraction was her motivation to get her bachelors, masters and doctoral degrees in Egyptology.
She wrote two scholarly books on ancient Egypt in the 1960s (both of which have been continuously in print since first publication) but was unable to find work in academia.
When she turned to fiction, she discovered she was good at it and that readers enjoyed her brand of historical intrigue. Her trick was to weave the curiosities of ancient Egypt and archaeology into her stories.
Mertz produced one success after another and became one of the most popular writers of her era and genres (Archeological Mystery and Suspense) and she is famous for her Amelia Peabody series, a mystery/adventure in which the heroine is an Egyptologist working in Egypt at all the famous archeological excavations. The series contains consists of 20 books.
Peters had a strong work ethic and wrote with extraordinary speed. She once remarked that she had lost count of how many novels she’d written after she had published 50 of them. Washington Post writer Sarah Booth Conroy said Peter’s novels were “the literary equivalent of multiple gin-and-tonics.” They were “to be taken in times of self-indulgence, physical pain, or mental anguish because they came with a guarantee that evil will be punished, good will be rewarded, pleasingly plump women will seduce brilliant men with bulging muscles, and all will be set right in the world.”
Mertz was married to Richard Mertz for 19 years and had two children, Peter and Elizabeth, from which she took her pen name. Mertz died at her home in Frederick at the age of 85.
Fun With Words
The MWA invites you to have fun writing archeological mystery like Elizabeth Peters. In 100 words or less, create a character at an archeological site who has a mystery to solve and include detailed Egyptological information.
Title your work and send to https://marylandwriters.org/Notable_Maryland_Authors by the 22nd of the month to receive an MWA Fun With Words submission certificate.
Selected responses will be published with next month’s article as well as posted on the MWA website.
Last month readers were asked to write about teens coming of age like Natalie Standiford place a teen into a setting where they are faced with an awareness of the impeding adult world. Here are some selected responses:
Delay of Age
Smelling of Teen Spirit and Stridex, Buffy interviewed for a job at Amalgamated Widgets. Mr. Gizmo asked about her qualifications. Buffy panicked. Her only business experience was a 3rd grade lemonade stand which was still in default. Thinking quickly, Buffy answered: “I have an “A-” in art history.” Gizmo scoffed; so Buffy added: “I also have a “B+” in basket weaving.”
Gizmo smiled and congratulated Buffy saying: “Here’s your paper hat. Enjoy working for minimum wage!”
Moments later Buffy awoke to a cold sweat. It was only a dream. Buffy rolled over thinking to herself: “Thank goodness for college. I can put that nightmare off for another four years.
Steve Baker, Hughesville
Dearth & Taxes
Rocking on Mama’s porch, Glytrona Watkins eavesdropped. Kin sweated in the parlor, first time since covid, Sunday dinner guests teasing Mama about Baby Gly’s work permit. Her first job started tomorrow.
Listen to them jabber, Gly thought. They viewed waiting picnic tables at Highway Ribbers Barbecue as her crossing the threshold into a soul-crushing life. You couldn’t tell old folks different. She felt like strolling the dirt mile from their farmhouse to Stone Judgment Road and back. Gly stood up to start off.
Mama shouldered open the screen door, its pneumatic closer sighing. “Child, time’s come to wish family goodbye.”
Lawrence McGuire, Waldorf
Untitled
“So, they started holding hands when we were at the movie and have been talking on the phone every evening since. She told me they were dating at lunch the other day. She said you were cool with it. That is why I am surprised to hear you say that you plan to ask him. I’m sorry. I thought you knew. You and Tina have been best friends for years. I mean why would she…oh, Caroline.”
The betrayal stabbed at Caroline’s heart with every word that Amanda spoke. Tina and Jimmy, Jimmy and Tina – this whole time. THIS WHOLE TIME!
H.H. Sparks, Greenbelt
