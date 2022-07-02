Eileen Felice’s “St. Bernard” from 2018 is one exhibit featured in the Eastern Shore virtual art show.
Jinchul Kim’s “Winter Echoes” from 2019 is featured at a virtual art show on the works for Eastern Shore artists.
Marc Castelli’s “Eyes On” from 2022 is one of the featured items at a virtual Eastern Shore art exhibition.
The Maryland State Arts Council is hosting a virtual art show featuring Eastern Shore artists — including Diane Rappisi’s “Wild Spirit” from 2021.
The Maryland State Arts Council is presenting a virtual art exhibit featuring various artists from the Eastern Shore.
The Maryland Regional Virtual Exhibition Series’ Eastern Shore store features 48 local artists. The pieces cut across mediums and subject matters. It is on view until Aug. 19.
The exhibition can be viewed here — https://artspaces.kunstmatrix.com/en/exhibition/10396866/maryland-regional-virtual-exhibition-series-4-eastern-shore.
Participating artists include Stacy Doney, JP Henry, Colleen Tiefenthal, Eileen Felice, Maggie Creshkoff, Jodi Harvey, Ashley Watkins, Michael Rosato, Jessica Hindman, Jill Jasuta, Jason Patterson, Mike Pugh, Mary Pritchard, Marc Castelli, Diane Rappisi, Karen Somerville, Fern Beu, Niambi Davis, Jenny Walton, Jackie Miller, Doug Rayfield, Evelyn Brumwell, Vickie Nelson, Susan Holt, Melissa Kluczynski, Bette Orr, Pam DelDuco, Naomi Clark-Turner, Rhonda Ford, Betty Huang, Pat Lang, Sheryl Southwick, Stacey Stass, Stephen Walker, Jami-Lee Hamilton, Myrna McGrath, Ernest Satchell, Veronique Diriker, Petra Bernstein, Sharon Clark, Clytie Whitson Taylor, Jinchul Kim, Doris, Glovier, Megan Burak, Kate Cashman, Mitzi Ash, Jeanne Woodward, and Georgiana McElroy.
The state arts group has hosted other regional virtual events focused on artists in other parts of the state.
