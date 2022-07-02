The Maryland State Arts Council is presenting a virtual art exhibit featuring various artists from the Eastern Shore.

The Maryland Regional Virtual Exhibition Series’ Eastern Shore store features 48 local artists. The pieces cut across mediums and subject matters. It is on view until Aug. 19.

The exhibition can be viewed here — https://artspaces.kunstmatrix.com/en/exhibition/10396866/maryland-regional-virtual-exhibition-series-4-eastern-shore.

Participating artists include Stacy Doney, JP Henry, Colleen Tiefenthal, Eileen Felice, Maggie Creshkoff, Jodi Harvey, Ashley Watkins, Michael Rosato, Jessica Hindman, Jill Jasuta, Jason Patterson, Mike Pugh, Mary Pritchard, Marc Castelli, Diane Rappisi, Karen Somerville, Fern Beu, Niambi Davis, Jenny Walton, Jackie Miller, Doug Rayfield, Evelyn Brumwell, Vickie Nelson, Susan Holt, Melissa Kluczynski, Bette Orr, Pam DelDuco, Naomi Clark-Turner, Rhonda Ford, Betty Huang, Pat Lang, Sheryl Southwick, Stacey Stass, Stephen Walker, Jami-Lee Hamilton, Myrna McGrath, Ernest Satchell, Veronique Diriker, Petra Bernstein, Sharon Clark, Clytie Whitson Taylor, Jinchul Kim, Doris, Glovier, Megan Burak, Kate Cashman, Mitzi Ash, Jeanne Woodward, and Georgiana McElroy.

The state arts group has hosted other regional virtual events focused on artists in other parts of the state.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.