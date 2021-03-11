BALTIMORE — In recognition of Maryland Day on March 25 — the state history holiday — the Maryland Center for History and Culture (MCHC) is inviting the public to celebrate throughout March and “discover” more about the state in the newly opened museum exhibition, Discover Maryland, and in free virtual public programs. Museum admission is also free for students (Pre-K-12) all month long.
The Discover Maryland exhibition explores how Maryland and its people have changed since its founding in 1634. Learn how the dynamic geography of the state drove its industry, population, and the identity of Marylanders, and how the arts and culture of Maryland reflect on its past.
“This exhibition captures a sense of discovery. Whether you are a life-long Marylander or a visitor to the state, you can find out something new about Maryland,” said Allison Tolman, Vice President of Collections & Interpretation at the Maryland Center for History and Culture.
As visitors enter Discover Maryland beside a floor-to-ceiling photograph of the Maryland flag — where selfie photos are encouraged — they discover the answers to four key questions through artwork, objects, and artifacts on display from MCHC’s vast collection: Who are Marylanders? What caused Maryland’s economy to change over four centuries? Why does Maryland pride itself on its distinctive culture? How did life in Maryland change from 1634 to today?
Highlights of the exhibition include a combination of fine and decorative art and everyday objects. Paintings by renowned early landscape painter Francis Guy of regions in Maryland are juxtaposed with tobacco tools, pieces of glass, and a milk crate; a clay food vessel made by Indigenous people dating to 500-200 BC sits between two drastically different portrayals of the founding of Maryland; jazz musician Eubie Blake’s traveling reed organ, a painted folding screen by Tom Miller and a painting by Herman Maril sit alongside the electric sign from Baltimore’s former Club Hippo and relics from the long history of sports and fandom in Maryland. A handmade diorama room for children also shows how Maryland and the Chesapeake Bay have changed over thousands of years by the people who have inhabited the land.
Discover Maryland is open through March 2022.
Additionally, the Maryland Center for History and Culture is hosting the following events on Maryland Day, March 25 — the day in 1634 when Europeans first landed on Maryland soil:
A free Virtual Trivia: Maryland Day Edition, from 4 to 5 p.m., for people of all ages to test their knowledge of 400 years of history. Registration is required at mdhistory.org/events.
Maryland Day of Giving Fundraising Challenge: Proceeds will support the conservation and rehousing of 100 flags in the Maryland Center for History and Culture’s collection.
The Maryland Center for History and Culture’s museum is open with limited hours and capacity due to COVID-19 — from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday. The library is currently closed for in-person research appointments, but the library staff is accessible by email at specialcollections@mdhistory.org, or by phone at 410-685-3750, ext. 359, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
