The Maryland Writers’ Association created the Writers’ Round Table Program to encourage writers, poets, playwrights and authors through monthly articles and activities.
The Notable Maryland Author articles and associated Fun With Words writers’ prompts are the centerpiece of the program.
Each month, Southern Maryland Newspapers will feature a Maryland Writer’s Association article about an author. Marylanders are encouraged to read the articles and try their hand at the writing prompts each month.
Author: Tim Cockey
Genre: Mystery and thriller, which focuses on the efforts of a detective, private investigator, or amateur sleuth to solve the mysterious circumstances of a problem or crime, usually a mysterious death. The plot often centers on the deductive ability, prowess, confidence, or diligence of the detective as they attempt to unravel the crime or situation.
Sample reading list: “The Hearse You Came In On,” “Hearse of a Different Color,” “Hearse Case Scenario” and “Murder in the Hearse Degree.”
Tim Cockey is the author of The Hearse You Came In On, the first in the “Hearse” series starring Hitchcock Sewell; a dapper undertaker caught up in murder investigations, political blackmail, dirty videos, and corruption within the police department.
Born in 1955, Cockey spent his childhood in Baltimore, completed his education overseas and then returned to Baltimore after graduation to work for a local paper. His work was advertising sales and design as well as book reviews.
He knew what he wanted to write, even as a youngster, especially after reading DC comics’ Batman series as well as Howard Pyle’s “Robin Hood” as he liked the idea of outsiders taking drastic or heroic efforts to stop evil and help good.
After a stint in North Carolina, he moved to New York City and promptly wrote “The Hearse You Came In On” after his first book remained unpublished. The book became A Book Sense Top 10 pick and was nominated for a Dilys Award. His third book, “The Hearse Case Scenario” won the Lefty Award from the Left Coast Crime Association. The Hearse series consists of four books. In addition to books, Cockey has been a story analyst for American Playhouse, ABC, and Hallmark Entertainment.
Tim Cockey also writes under the pen name of Richard Hawke.
Fun With Words
The Maryland Writers’ Association invites you to have fun writing mystery like Tim Cockey. Using only 100 words, place a character from a profession not associated with solving mysteries and begin a mystery with something found under the snow. Title your work and send it to https://marylandwriters.org/Notable_Maryland_Authors by the 22nd of the month to receive an MWA Fun With Words submission certificate. Selected responses will be published with next month’s article as well as posted on the MWA website.
The MWA is a 33-year-old state-wide association dedicated to encouraging and mentoring Maryland writers, poets, playwrights, and authors.
For more information, go to www.MarylandWriters.org.
Reader Responses
Last month readers were asked to have fun writing young adult like Elissa Brent Weissman. Using only 100 words, place a character in an adventure either of their own making or that occurred by chance. Here are some responses:
Hope’s Frustration
Hi. I’m Hope.
I go to church on Wednesdays and Sundays. I read the bible before bed, and I pray all the time.
I get made fun of at school, I get called weird names. It really hurts because I’m just trying to do what I like, which is believing in God and Jesus.
It makes me mad when someone disrespects someone with different beliefs than that person. I know this is not what any God would want for His or Her children.
Me and some of my friends have started a club for religion bullying here.
—Mackenzie Tate, Prince Fredrick
Anchors Aweigh
“Avast there,” shouted Johnny Ahab.
The two kids glaring at each other stared at him.
“Heave to,” he said as he approached them and put a hand on each boy’s shoulder.
“Why,” asked the smaller boy. “He started it.”
“I like the cut of your jib,” Johnny said. “You got tar. How old are you boy?
“10,” he replied.
Ahab smiled, “I got a fathom on you. You two shipmates?”
“You mean friends?” asked the taller boy.
“Aye.”
“Yes,” he replied.
“You need to keep a weather eye. Look off to starboard.”
Both boys looked and began to run.
—James Burd
Brewster, Pomfret
Rumspringa Prom Date
Jonah and the Lancaster High co-ed bowling team finished Saturday practice and were packing up. Jonah had been checking out a very comely, well-scrubbed girl his own age intently watching the practice.
He smiled. She smiled. Jonah walked to her table.
“Hi. I’m Jonah.” Up close, he wondered how he’d not noticed her at school.
“Hello, I’m Sarah.” She gazed at him directly with a Mona Lisa smile. Her blouse and slacks were simple, possibly handmade, and totally fetching.
“Um … would you like to come bowl? A Coke?. Then we’re like hitting the movies next door.”
Sarah giggled, “I’ve never bowled, had a Coke, or seen a movie. I would love to try them all once.”
“Well, um, great … c’mon … you live around here?”
“Not far. On a farm, outside Bird-in-Hand.”
“Ah,” thought Jonah, “that explains it.”
—Jon Ketzner,
Cumberland
Elijah’s Doubts
“Did you study, Lijah?”
Elijah’s mind was a million miles away. His sad face and knitted brows went unnoticed. He tuned out Xavier’s voice.
“What’s wrong with you? Did you hear me?” Xavier threw up his hands.
“Not really. I was wondering about something. Do you like being an Acolyte?”
“Yep. I love participating in service. Did you learn the Apostles Creed?”
“I get nervous lighting those candles. I studied, but I might mess up. The other kids will laugh at me.”
“No, they won’t cause you’re not going to mess up. I’ll help you. We make a great team.
—Viola Robinson-Boone, Columbia
Helping the Homeless
Across the street from his church, Pastor Louis spotted a teenaged girl handing over a blanket to a homeless person. The act brought a smile to his face.
She crossed the street, passing in front of him.
“Did you help that homeless person in the name of God?” he asked.
“No,” she replied.
“Did you help them to save your soul?”
“No.”
“Did you help them because God commands it?”
“No.”
The pastor frowned. “Then why bother helping them at all?
She looked up at the priest and answered, “God need not exist for someone to do the right thing.”
—Jason Abofsky,
Catonsville
