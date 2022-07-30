The Maryland Writers’ Association created the Writers’ Round Table Program to encourage writers, poets, playwrights and authors through monthly articles and activities.|
The Notable Maryland author articles and associated Fun With Words writers’ prompts are the centerpiece of the program. Each month, Southern Maryland Newspapers will feature a Maryland Writer’s Association article about an author. Marylanders are encouraged to read the articles and try their hand at the writing prompts each month.
Author: Jerdine Nolen
Genre: Young adult – historical. Category of fiction for readers from ages 12 to 18. The subject matter and genres of young adults correlate with the age and experience of the protagonist.
A sample reading list includes “Big Jabe,” “Thunder Rose,” “Hewitt Anderson’s Great Big Life,” “Eliza’s Freedom Road,” “Raising Dragons,” “Harvey Potter’s Balloon Farm” and “Calico Girl, Irene’s Wish.”
“Be very generous with reading and with books.” – Jerdine Nolen
Nolen, who wrote “Eliza’s Freedom Road,” which is an ALA/YALSA Best Fiction Nominee for Young Adults, was born in Crystal Springs, Miss., raised in Chicago, and now lives in Ellicott City. She was part of a large family (five sisters, two brothers) and can’t ever remember being bored.
She had a wild imagination and was always making up games, playing with her dolls or toy lamb or collecting words. She cannot remember a time in her life when she was not writing.
Her mother once said, “You are a lot like John Henry, only born with a pencil in your hand.”
Nolen earned a bachelor of arts in special education from Northeastern Illinois University and a masters in education in interdisciplinary arts education from Loyola University. She was an educator for a number of years as a classroom teacher, curriculum writer, staff developer, family involvement specialist, and administrator. She now loves visiting and reading to children in school.
She has written several award wining picture books and young adult novels, all of which center on history and focus on family and love. “Thunder Rose” is a Coretta Scott King Illustrator Honor Book, “Hewitt Anderson’s Great Big Life” is a Bank Street Best Book of the Year, and “Calico Girl” is a Kirkus Reviews Best Book of the Year.
Nolen fell in love with Maryland, which she said is “a beautiful state that is also rich in the history of our country.”
For more information on Jerdine Nolen, go to www.jerdinenolen.com.
Fun With Words
The MWA invites you to have fun writing young adult historical fiction like Nolen. In 100 words, create a character aged 12 to 18, place them in a historical context, and show family love and support helping in their situation.
Title your work and submit to: https://marylandwriters.org/Notable_Maryland_Authors by the 22nd of the month to receive an MWA Fun With Words submission certificate. Selected responses will published with next month’s article as well as posted on the MWA website.
Last month readers were asked to have fun writing detective fiction like George Pelecanos and create a detective character (professional, amateur, or retired) who investigates a crime centered in Washington, D.C.
The following are some selected responses:
Fallen Felon
I left my last day as a senior DC prosecutor with a lighter heart than I’d had in ages. I, Katrina Hollinger, was now retired. The air as I walked around the Tidal Basin had an early spring chill to it, but also an energy of freedom and potential. It reminded me of the day I passed the bar exam many years ago. I sailed along, passing the famous blooming cherry trees — but then screamed as someone fell out of the one I was walking by and landed at my feet.
With a second shock, I recognized him — his name was Ken Pulaski. Unfortunately, I knew him because he was a convicted serial rapist, and I had put him away for seventeen years last June. Why was he out of prison? Why was he up in one of the cherry trees? Most importantly, why was he dead?
Kate Lassman, Waldorf
Hard on D.C.
Detective John Hard gunned his car across the Memorial Bridge toward Arlington National Cemetery. The Audi 5000 he was chasing squealed around the Route 50 exit toward Crystal City.
“Must be new in town,” Hard said to no one in particular. “WTOP says traffic is jammed down Rt1, down 95 and across the 14th Street Bridge.
The Audi’s brake lights came on when it hit the backup. Hard jammed on his brakes, jumped out, and rushed the Audi. Pistol in hand he jerked open the front door and dragged the driver out. “You’re under arrest for the murder of Senator Grassley.”
James Burd Brewster, Pomfret
Constitutional crisis
There was a political carcass in the Congressional lobby. The victim had been subpoenaed, gagged and debriefed exposing its Foggy Bottom. Detective Tracy Flatclog investigated. A note suggested political suicide, but Flatclog suspected it was a political hit-job. Flatclog fingered “The Beltway Bandits,” a syndicate led by “Uncle Sam” and his sultry sidekick “Cherry Blossoms.” The couple traveled in all of Washington’s circles: Westmorland, Logan and DuPont...just to name a few.
Flatclog discovered the smoking hot Blossoms with a hot smoking gun and he caught Uncle Sam red handed with red tape. The Washington duo was found guilty of a Capital offense and sentenced to hang in the National Gallery of Art....but I think they were framed. [Rim Shot]
Steve Baker, Hughesville
The Highest Form of Vanity
Detective Sergeant Harmony Ostinato never expected to collide into a naked white guy at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Certainly not near midnight, not in frosty jack-o’-lantern weather, and not when her team converged on a cockfighting ring nicknamed “The Graveyard Roosters.”
Having recovered from the collision, Harmony clutched the night-cooled grip of her holstered Glock. She badged the nude dude. “MPD!”
He raised quaking hands. “Officer, I’m moonbathing.”
“Moon what?”
“Moonlight removes stress from bare bodies. I’m extolling its benefits in a book.”
These days the desire for fame drove people simple stupid Harmony thought. Thank God she was just a cop.
Lawrence McGuire,
Waldorf
