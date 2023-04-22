Calvert Marine Museum concert

Musician Michael Ray will perform at the Calvert Marine Museum in Solomons on May 26.

 CMM photo

Country music fans, get ready for an unforgettable night of music as Michael Ray joins Dustin Lynch on stage Friday, May 26, as the opening act at the Calvert Marine Museum’s Waterside Music Series in Solomons.


