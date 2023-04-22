Country music fans, get ready for an unforgettable night of music as Michael Ray joins Dustin Lynch on stage Friday, May 26, as the opening act at the Calvert Marine Museum’s Waterside Music Series in Solomons.
Known for chart-topping singles such as “Whiskey And Rain” and “Kiss You in the Morning,” Michael Ray is a multi-platinum star in the country music scene. His high-energy performances and soulful vocals have made him a fan favorite and earned him critical acclaim.
Ray has built an impressive foundation: four No. 1 songs – RIAA Platinum-certified “Think a Little Less,” RIAA Platinum-certified “Whiskey And Rain,” RIAA Gold-certified “Kiss You in the Morning,” RIAA Gold-certified “One That Got Away” – plus “Get to You” and “Her World or Mine,” brings his tally to four Gold-certified singles. Ray has garnered over 1 billion global streams, over 650,000 album equivalents, over 150 million YouTube views, and has performed at the Grand Ole Opry over 65 times.
For Ray, music is his grandfather singing and sweating on a rural Florida stage. It’s the childhood refuge he found during the pain of his parent’s divorce. It’s family and stories, history and hope. Ray says music saved him, but it did even more: Music made him.
To become a member and enjoy all that the museum has to offer year-round, visit www.calvertmarinemuseum.com or call 410-326-2042, ext. 8063.
Proceeds from the Waterside Music Series support the education and preservation efforts of the Calvert Marine Museum. This event would not be possible without the generous support of the community and many local businesses. If you are interested in becoming a sponsor, please contact Director of Development Bonnie Barrett at 410-326-2042, ext. 8065.
