Christmas is a season filled with decorated trees, brightly-wrapped gifts, egg nog and yuletide cheer, but for many the season wouldn’t be complete without fragile Italian lamps, Red Rider BB guns, neighborhood bullies, too-tight snowsuits and pink bunny outfits from out-of-touch relatives.
And the Children’s Theatre of Southern Maryland will put its spin on the holiday classic “A Christmas Story” when it performs the timeless tale Nov. 18-20 at the Mary Harrison Cultural Center in Owings.
The movie, which first premiered in 1983 and is based in the 1940s or so, tells the story of how Ralphie and his dreams of opening a coveted Red Ryder Ranger Model Air Rifle on Christmas way.
In the CTSMD play, Noah Gass takes on the role of Ralphie, Cullen Davis plays his brother Randy and Kayleigh Berkoski and Lukas Righter are Mother and Old Man, respectively.
Gass, who lives in Colton’s Point, is an eighth-grader at Chesapeake Public Charter School in Lexington Park and has appeared in such plays as “Tommy,” Aladdin,” “Annie,” “Into The Woods,” and “The Sound of Music.”
Berkoski, a 10th-grader who lives in Owings and is home-schooled, appeared as Katherine in the theater company’s version of “Newsies, Jr.”
The cast — all of whom are between the ages of 8 and 14 — also includes a kid ensemble and an “adult” ensemble.
The play is directed by Huntingtown resident Aly Cross, who has been teaching acting classes and directing children’s theater since she moved to Maryland from New York in 2008.
Some of her directing credits include Stageworkz’s “The Odd Couple” and “Legally Blonde, Jr.”, Talent Machine Company’s “”The Wedding Singer” and “Annie Get Your Gun” and CTSMD’s “Newsies, Jr.”
“I knew this was the project I had always dreamed of,” she said of joining the CTSMD team. “With zero hesitation I jumped on board, and am ecstatic to have hand a hand in the future of Southern Maryland’s finest opportunity for young performers.”
Choreography is by Megan Murphy, musical director is Neal Wentz and the producer is Bill Righter.
Why did you decide to direct “A Christmas Story”?
Aly Cross: We were excited about the script and score because it’s a newer musical production, yet a story that everyone is familiar with. One of my family’s favorite traditions is to simple have “A Christmas Story” [movie] running on repeat in the background of all our Christmas Eve activities. It’s a huge classic, so when we discovered that the rights for the musical production were available, we just had to grab it. It has opportunities for a large cast, the music is catchy and timeless and it really couldn’t get any more hilarious.
As far as casting, did everyone fall into their roles?
AC: The casting process was tough because we had tons of kids come out to audition, but were only able to take 40 of them. There were several kids who came through the door and absolutely blew the roof off. The ones who landed the leading roles truly worked for them, and have made us so proud and excited for what they are about to show our community… The ensemble is composed of extremely driven, high energy and talented performers, so they have fallen into their supporting roles with fervor and flair.
What was the
hardest part of getting your character down?
Kayleigh Berkoski: Being able to balance both the aspect of being such a loving mother, but also having stern moments and rules.
Noah Gass: I don’t find it difficult being Ralphie. It is so much fun and I am enjoying this role so much that it does not seem like work.
What was the hardest part of putting this play together?
AC: A show this size has a lot of moving parts. The kids are busy three times a week learning choreography, the music and their characters and blocking. Then there is an entire technical group who will build the set, gather all the props, design the lighting and make sure every character has the right costumes. The hardest, yet most fulfilling part, will be putting all these aspects together during Tech Week. It’s the most detail-ridden and chaotic time for any show but it’s also the most magical.
What is your favorite scene and why?
NG: My favorite scene is when I sing before the Old Man comes home. I love this scene because it is about brothers working together to make everything better. I have a brother so I can relate to this.
KB: The scene where the leg lamp breaks and the mother and the old man have a huge argument. Ralphie and Randy try to fix the leg lamp before we get home. It shows such love between the whole family and so many emotions, all compiled into one.
Why should people come watch this show?
AC: Our community has needed a professional children’s theater company for a long, long timer. People will absolutely love coming out to support the arts and our young, budding performers. It’s also the perfect show to kick off the holiday season with an all-time classic story and lots of laughs. It really will be a must see.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.