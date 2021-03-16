The Cecil County Arts Council is currently accepting applications for a new cycle of grants, including $20K for COVID-19 relief to benefit individual artists, for-profit groups, and nonprofit groups. The council made the application simple, consisting of three questions, to make it accessible for people who have never applied to grants.
"When newbies see the word grants, they don't always take advantage of the opportunity. They think it's way more work than it's even worth," said Director Annmarie Hamilton. "This round is super simple. I have three questions on this thing."
The council is trying to cast the widest net possible to ensure everyone impacted from the pandemic can benefit from the Maryland State Arts Council's funds. A few months ago, the council gave out $50K and funded the majority of applicants. The grants are significant since self-employed artists are often not eligible for other forms of relief.
"The $20K will go out to people that generally don't have an opportunity for other relief," said Hamilton. "Most of the ones {artists and groups} we awarded, they don't have payroll, so they couldn't qualify for PPP loans [a loan program to help small businesses during COVID-19]. This one guy used it to pay his rent. Another used it to help him fix his instrument. One girl bought art supplies."
Applications are open until the end of April.
The council is also restarting their college scholarship award, which has been inactive since 2019. The grant is usually based on funds raised during the organization's summer music concerts and gives between $500-$1,000 to a Cecil County Student interested in studying art. Since the concert has been canceled because of the pandemic, Hamilton is using other grant funds for it.
"It brings us to a new audience," said Hamilton." When teachers talking up this opportunity in their classrooms, there are future artists and art business people, that are learning about opportunities."
Teachers in need of instructional materials often benefit from the council's grants. Cecil County Public Schools Fine Arts Coordinator David Hastings said that CCPS teachers earned between $18-$20K from the council's last pandemic relief grants.
Along with the relief grant, the council is currently seeking applications for the Community Arts Development grants and the Arts in Education grants. Hamilton predicts that the two grants will combine for around $60k. The Community Arts Development grants usually benefits established non-profits, like Upper Bay Counseling and Support Services and Cecil College. Arts in Education assists continuing education, like senior centers, along with local schools.
The council is also kicking off their Wine and Dine event series on Mar. 26. The restaurant makes a custom menu and wine pairing for the council, and the work of a local artist is presented for sale. This year's series begins at Steak and Main in North East and features mixed media artist Collen Tiefenthal.
