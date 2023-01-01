Ever considered pounding a plate, clobbering a keyboard, trampling some toys or smashing a stool?
That’s OK if you have, because now there’s a place for that after the recent opening of Smash Pit in Waldorf.
Smash Pit, which officially opened Sept. 23, is where individuals and groups can go to break things and let off some steam.
“I think it was actually better than I expected,” said Naeemah Raqib of Capitol Heights, who was taking part in the adventure with several friends. “It was very exciting the whole time. I did get a bit worried because it was smashing everywhere, but other than that it definitely felt fun.”
“It was exhilarating,” Jeanine Clark said. “The stress that I was feeling and then going in there and smashing stuff and it doesn’t matter. Throwing stuff and pounding on stuff was awesome.”
The owner is Katrina Burson, who was a nurse for 30 years and is now a clinical research nurse.
“I’ve always been an advocate for wellness and I think this grows out of that,” said Burson, who lives in District Heights. “It’s my attempt to add a space or an allowed space where people can kind of cut through through the stuff that makes us unhappy or makes us afraid so we can stop fighting each other so much and just get back to ourselves. I’m not a therapist and I’m not saying this can be a substitute for that but sometimes this is just what you need. People just need to vent.”
Burston, who previously opened her Smash Pit in Springfield, Va., before rent forced her to choose a new location, said the concept has been used in Asia but is relatively new stateside.
“This has actually been practiced in places like Japan for decades because they have such stressful work environments,” she said. “So they have these places where people go and just smash up stuff to deal with this imbalance and work life they have to alleviate stress.”
Burson said she’s booked a wide variety of clients.
“Often it’s just people who want to have fun and this seems like a unique and different night out,” she said. “I get a lot of date nights and people who are just stressed from daily things [such as] having lost loved ones or celebrating the life of a loved one.”
Burson said one woman booked time on the advice of her pastor, who said it would be good for her, while another was taking the advice of her therapist. Another group was celebrating a divorce.
She added that “rarely does anyone come in here and say, ‘I’m so angry, I want to break something.’”
She added that many groups will book the Jump-Off, which is a sort of introductory package, while the Smash Pit gives participants 25 minutes to smash 25 items.
“People really want to smash chairs and tables,” she said. “And toys are deceivingly indestructible.”
Packages start at 15 minutes, but Burson stressed that’s a long time.
“You’ll hear ‘Smash, pow, pow,’ but then after the first three minutes you won’t hear anything,” she said. “Fifteen minutes is a long time.”
The Skinny Dipper package also has the individual wear a 10-pound weighted vest, which Burson said “is a real workout.”
And if the customers don’t finish off the lamps, toys, computer parts and glassware, then Burson is happy to do so.
“If they left something I’ll finish it off,” she said. “I love the sound of glasses or plates being thrown against a wall or a toy that hasn’t been taken completely apart. I’ll be sweeping up and [see something that is still intact] and think, ‘Oh, OK,’ and I’ll put on my gear and hit that for a little bit.”
As her friend Miesha Williams watched the group through a small peephole, Tamika Love grabbed a sledgehammer and went to work on a plastic beverage pallet.
“My first impression was it sounded like something crazy people want to do,” said Love, who lives in Washington, D.C. “But after I got here and experienced it it was amazing. The first thing I wanted to do was pick up a glass and smash it on the ground because that’s not something you do in your everyday life. It was like a high.”
