Boo at the Zoo is back at Smithsonian

Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute will host its Boo at the Zoo event on Oct. 28, 29 and 30. Tickets are on sale now.

 Smithsonian’s National Zoo photo

Not a trick, only the sweetest treat: Boo at the Zoo, the beloved family-friendly Halloween event at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute, sponsored by Mars Wrigley Confectionery, will return on Oct. 28, 29 and 30 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.