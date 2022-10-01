Boo at the Zoo is back at Smithsonian

Not a trick, only the sweetest treat: Boo at the Zoo, the beloved family-friendly Halloween event at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute, sponsored by Mars Wrigley Confectionery, will return on Oct. 28, 29 and 30 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Tickets, which are $35 for non-members, include special after-hours access for animal viewing at the Elephant Community Center, Small Mammal House, Reptile Discovery Center, Great Ape House and Think Tank, a Halloween souvenir treat bag and 30 trick-or-treat stations around the festively decorated zoo.
A safe and fun children’s Halloween event, tickets are on sale now. A ticket is required for each attendee, including all children over the age of 2. Most of the cost of a Boo at the Zoo ticket is tax deductible. Guests may deduct all but $10 for each ticket purchased as a charitable contribution on their federal income tax returns. The Federal ID Number for the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute is 53-0206027.
Parking is available for pre-purchase online at $30 per vehicle and is separate from the individual tickets. Rideshare vehicles will be directed to drop guests off and pick them up at the Bus Lot. For any guests choosing to take public transportation, the Zoo is located on the Metro’s Red Line between the Woodley Park and Cleveland Park stops. Pedestrians can enter the Zoo from the its main entrance on Connecticut Avenue or via the Harvard Street Bridge.
Guests of all ages are invited to dress up in creative costumes. Adult guests are not permitted to wear masks that fully cover the face or obstruct the wearer’s vision. Additionally, costumes may not contain any props or accessories that resemble or could easily be mistaken for an actual weapon.
This event will be held rain or shine; however, plans may be altered based on the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 Community Levels. The Smithsonian is adhering to the CDC’s current Low Community Level category for Washington, D.C.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.