Here is a rundown of some of the upcoming shows and events at the Avalon Theatre in downtown Easton. For tickets and more information check out https://tickets.avalontheatre.com/.
Friday, March 31; Doors open 7:30 p.m., show starts 8 p.m.
The Avalon Theatre, 40 E. Dover St., Easton
Having staked their claim as independent upstarts in the burgeoning Americana scene, The Steel Wheels have long been at home in the creative space between tradition and innovation, informed by the familiar sounds of the Virginia mountains where the band was formed, but always moving forward with insightful lyrics and an evolving sound.
Whether at a joyous summer festival, in their many shows across the country and beyond, or in the studio, The Steel Wheels continue their mission set out over a decade ago: shaking up traditions to see what sticks, telling stories, and joining communities through song.
Having gained the experience of thousands of shows, festivals and many miles on the road, this stubbornly independent band has formed deep bonds with each other and the audience that sustains them. For more, visit www.thesteelwheels.com.
Saturday April 1, 12:30 p.m.
Avalon Theatre, 40 E. Dover St., Easton
Baritone Michael Volle stars as the caddish knight Falstaff, gleefully tormented by a trio of clever women who deliver his comeuppance, in Verdi’s glorious Shakespearean comedy. Maestro Daniele Rustioni takes the podium on April 1 to oversee a brilliant ensemble cast that features sopranos Hera Hyesang Park, Ailyn Pérez, and Jennifer Johnson Cano, mezzo-soprano Marie-Nicole Lemieux, tenor Bogdan Volkov, and baritone Christopher Maltman.
This live cinema transmission is part of the Met’s award-winning Live in HD series, bringing opera to movie theaters across the globe.
Saturday, April 1; Doors open 7:30 p.m., show starts 8 p.m.
Stoltz Listening Room, 40 E. Dover St., Easton
“Mile Twelve’s strength lies in its ability to apply bluegrass’ natural affect to modern concerns.” WBUR, Boston’s NPR Station Boston’s modern string band, Mile Twelve, is back in motion.
From the first manic downbeat of their virtuosic new record, “Close Enough to Hear”, you’ll discover a band that is ready to explode from a restless pandemic-induced hiatus.
You’ll hear the same warmth and innovation that earned the band IBMA’s 2019 Album of the Year nomination and 2020 New Artist of the Year Award, and that’s gained them an international reputation as one of the most dynamic bands in contemporary acoustic music.
Heard as a whole, “Close Enough to Hear” and their live shows display the vast creative potential of the bluegrass quintet — banjo (BB Bowness), mandolin (Korey Brodsky), fiddle (Ella Jordan), acoustic guitar (Evan Murphy) and upright bass (Nate Sabat) — in the hands of world-class musicians. For more, visit www.miletwelveband.com.
Friday, April 7; Doors open 6:30 p.m.; show starts 7 p.m.
Stoltz Listening Room, 40 E. Dover St., Easton
Chris Barron, the singer and founding member of Spin Doctors, is known these days for solo shows that have all the lyric poetry and singing virtuosity that Spin Doctors fans appreciate, along with a range of expression and songwriting that will delight and surprise.
Chris plays nifty chords on an old Gibson to masterfully crafted songs that are poignant yet wistful and funny, all the while singing in a manner that’s sweet and somewhat different from what you would expect if you only knew his hits, “Little Miss Can’t Be Wrong” and “Two Princes.”
Live, his stage patter is almost as entertaining as his singing. A powerful storyteller, at once hilarious and thought provoking, Chris sets up his songs with anecdotes from a life on the road, from opening for and encountering legends like the Rolling Stones to Polar expeditions. For more, visit http://thechrisbarron.com/.
Saturday, April 8; Doors open 7 p.m., show starts 8 p.m.
The Avalon Theatre, 40 E. Dover St., Easton
“Shemekia Copeland has established herself as one of the leading blues artists of our time.” NPR Music Award-winning blues, soul and Americana singer Shemekia Copeland possesses one of the most instantly recognizable and deeply soulful roots music voices of our time. She is beloved worldwide for the fearlessness, honesty and humor of her revelatory music, as well as for delivering each song she performs with unmatched passion.
Winner of the 2021 Blues Music Award for B.B. King Entertainer Of The Year, Copeland connects with her audience on an intensely personal level, taking them with her on what The Wall Street Journal calls “a consequential ride” of “bold and timely blues.” NPR Music says Shemekia sings with “punchy defiance and potent conviction.” The Houston Chronicle describes her songs as “resilient pleas for a kinder tomorrow.” For more, visit https://shemekiacopeland.com/.
