Author Cindy Freland recently self-published her 15th children’s book “Macy the Mermaid: A Chesapeake Bay Adventure” through Ingram Spark.
The Bowie resident’s books are about the animals that live in the Chesapeake Bay.
Freland, who offers free school presentations to help children learn about the animals of the Chesapeake Bay, also enjoys cooking, baking, gardening, painting, walking, swimming and painting.
Her books are in 65 gift shops around the Chesapeake Bay and in libraries throughout Calvert, St. Mary’s and Anne Arundel counties.
Her books can be purchased at www.cbaykidsbooks.com.
How long have you been writing, and how did you get started?
I started writing the Chesapeake Bay Adventure series books in 2013. I was inspired to write them after my youngest daughter, Andrea, was stung by a jellyfish at Sandy Point State Park when she was 6 years old. Then I was sitting in the sand at Breezy Point State Park in 2013 and many jellyfish came up to my feet. The two experiences made me think that I needed to write a story about a jellyfish. My first story in the series, “Jordan the Jellyfish,” was created in 2013.
What inspires you
to write?
Children and animals always inspire me. But the sparkles on the Chesapeake Bay have always inspired me as I never know what lies beneath them.
Do you consider
writing to be a career?
Yes. I retired after 25 years of working at CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield in Washington, D.C. I also founded my own virtual assistant company, Maryland Secretarial Services Inc. in 1997 and closed that business in 2020. Now I write and sell my books full time.
What kind of writing process do you use?
I use pen and paper to make notes when I am away from my computer. I write or type my ideas and then start the story from there. It usually only takes me a few months to finish a 40-page story. The illustrations usually take up to four months for each book and I hire artists from around the world.
Who are some of your favorite authors
and why?
I have never been a huge reader. I love the illustrations in children’s books and I love reading children’s stories. I find that most adult books are boring and take too long to read.
What are you working on now?
After writing 15 children’s books, I think I am done writing for now. However, I have hired a marketing manager/coach and she is giving me some really good ideas.
Please include a brief description of
your book
Liam leads an exciting life as the son of a fourth-generation waterman. He and his dad, Sean, make their living catching fish, crabs, and oysters on the Chesapeake Bay in Maryland, using their boat, Alyssa’s Mermaid. There is beauty and bounty in the Bay but there is also something mysterious. What could be in the water below?
Please include an
excerpt from the book
“Liam thought long and hard about what he could do. He had to talk to the mermaid to see if she could help. After all, she lived in the water and saw the wonders of the bay, including all the fish, oysters, and crabs.”
