The Maryland Writers’ Association created the Writers’ Round Table Program to encourage writers, poets, playwrights and authors through monthly articles and activities.|
The Notable Maryland Author articles and associated Fun With Words writers’ prompts are the centerpiece of the program. Each month, Southern Maryland Newspapers will feature a Maryland Writer’s Association article about an author. Marylanders are encouraged to read the articles and try their hand at the writing prompts each month.
Author: Barry Louis Polisar
Genre: Singer-Songwriter, solo artist who writes and sings songs but gives listeners a different way to perceive things or a new angle on something familiar and features the instrument that the song was written on.
Sample Reading List: Children’s Books include “Curious Creatures,” “Insect Soup” and “Peculiar Zoo.” Albums include “My Brother Thinks He’s a Banana,” “Juggling Babies” “Old Enough to Know Better.”
“Books and literature really did change my life.” – Barry Louis Polisar.
Polisar, who is an author, songwriter, poet, and storyteller for children who also writes songs and books for adults, was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. His family moved to Maryland when he was eight, which is when he wrote his first story, “The Ten O’Clock Alarm Clock that Would Not Stop.”
He knew he liked to read and to write, but went to college to be a teacher. While there, a school invited him to play some of the songs he had written and the kids were rolling in the aisles with laughter. Then a teacher yelled at them for “acting like children.” From this experience, he wrote a song about a mean teacher and began to get invites from other schools. He soon realized he could write about everyday experiences, such as when his mom tried to get his younger brother to eat his food by comparing his plate with Barry’s.
“Look,” she would say, “Barry ate all his vegetables, why can’t you be that way?” and later that night he wrote, “He Eats Asparagus, Why Can’t You Be That Way?”
Barry has written songs for Sesame Street and The Weekly Reader and starred in a television show for children that won two Emmy awards. He performs on two different Grammy Award-winning albums and sings his song “All I Want is You” in the opening credits of the Academy Award-winning movie “Juno.”
He lives in Maryland with his wife, daughter, son, dog, and cat,. When not writing or performing, he likes to ride along the bicycle trails near his house or kayak in the nearby Patuxent River. For more information visit www.barrylou.com.
Fun With Words
The MWA invites you to have fun writing songs like Barry Louis Polisar. With just 100 words, pick a familiar tune and write a song that helps children overcome the tediousness of school or family. Title your work and tune used and send to https://marylandwriters.org/Notable_Maryland_Authors by the 22nd of the month to receive an MWA Fun With Words submission certificate. Selected responses will be published next month and posted on the MWA website.
Last month we asked readers to have fun writing poetry like Lucille Clifton. With just 100 words, readers were to create a poem that emphasizes strength occurring as the result of adversity.
Here are some responses:
My life was a mess, as I wandered off base,
I was doin’ my own thing, then fell on my face.
The life I had known, was gone in a blink,
when the Po-Po showed up, and I went to the clink.
The options in prison, couldn’t be fewer,
it’s kind of like living, life in the sewer.
My family tuned tail, I lost all their love,
my only hope now, would come from above.
I opened the Bible, a book of some girth,
To see if its pages, held any worth.
I read it at length
and learned of Christ’s strength,
then received it for free, in a life of rebirth
Steve Baker, Hughesville
Our Dear Mama
She experienced hardship and heartache,
Yet nevertheless rejoiced and persevered.
She endured disability and pain,
Yet pressed on and overcame.
She knew much bitterness,
but remained full of sweetness.
She set us an example,
of acceptance and faith.
Walking a path of fortitude and grace.
Katie Brewster, Pomfret
Between Hammer And Anvil
Starving air in his bedroom rips him from sleep.
Why can’t he catch a calming breath?
He has awakened minutes into the hour
Of the dead, the third hour of morning.
Adversity, he fears, comes not to grant us strength
But blacksmiths nightly to crush.
He reaches for light, a lamp
That grows out of a brass wild goose,
Feathered in dust. In its incandescence
He gropes for notebook and pen, choosing to voice
His symptoms, night’s frigid dread.
Get it onto the page, get it out of your head,
For between hammer and anvil lies the strength of choice.
Lawrence McGuire
The MWA is a 33-year-old state-wide association dedicated to encouraging and mentoring Maryland writers, poets, playwrights, and authors. For more information, go to www.MarylandWriters.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.