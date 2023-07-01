Carol McCabe Booker recently published her newest book “The Waterman’s Widow” though New Bay Books.
The Lusby resident tells the little-known story of a crime the Baltimore Sun in 1900 called the worst ever committed on peaceful Solomons Island. Shortly after midnight on September 13, 1900, an oysterman was shot and mortally wounded as he lay in his bed. Within 48 hours his wife of 24 years and the mother of their five children, was accused of his murder.
The book is available online at www.Barnesandnoble.com, Books-A-Million, Amazon and others, as well as the Calvert Marine Museum, the St. Mary’s County Historical Society, and the Calvert County Historical Society.
How long have you been writing, and how did you get started?
I have been writing since I was in grade school, where I decided very young that I wanted to become a journalist. My first published piece was a feature in the New York Daily News on the scrapping of the magnificent cruise ship “Ile de France” when I was in high school. While at college at The City College of New York, I won a summer internship at the Voice of America in Washington, and returned there after graduation.
What inspires you
to write?
I am inspired by the discovery of information that I find fascinating and worthwhile, and I’m eager to share with others.
Do you consider
writing to be a career?
It was my first career, when I was a writer/editor for the Voice of America, and covered civil rights. I also freelanced for radio and print media, covering the Nigerian Civil War for Westinghouse Broadcasting and traveling through Africa to do articles for such publications as Reader’s Digest, Ebony and Jet. Then I went to law school at Georgetown and gave up journalism while I practiced law for the next 30 years. Now, I am retired and all my writing is for sheer enjoyment.
What kind of writing process do you use?
Out of habit and early training, I use a journalistic approach: who, what, when, where, how and why, recognizing the need to capture the reader’s attention and curiosity from the very start.
How did you publish your book?
New Bay Books is very interested in books about the world on and around the Chesapeake Bay, so this new book, about a Chesapeake waterman and the history and culture of Southern Maryland at the turn of the 20th century was a natural for them.
Who are some of your favorite
authors and why?
I like historical nonfiction writers, such as Eric Larson and “Isaac’s Storm” and “The Devil in the White City,” as well the great historians such as Doris Kearns Goodwin. I think they are wonderful models for writing factual accounts in such a way as to pique and maintain the reader’s interest.
What do you want
readers to know
about you?
Throughout my career, including in my earlier books, equal rights for women and minorities, the environment, and communications have been major interests. My first book, “Shocking the Conscience: a Reporter’s Account of the Civil Rights Movement” in 2015 was written with my late husband, Simeon Booker, and documents his award-wining coverage of the major civil rights stories of the 20th century. My second book “Alone Atop the Hill” is an edited edition of Alice Dunnigan’s autobiography and covers the barrier-breaking career of the first Black female journalist admitted to the Congressional Press Galleries and the White House press corps. Civil rights, the environment, and international broadcasting were the three major foci of my legal career which included, in succession, years as General Counsel of the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights, Greenpeace and U.S. international broadcasting.
Please include a
brief description of your book:
The newspaper reported the bizarre story in lurid detail and also the fears and prejudices that had already convicted the widow in the court of public opinion, and the outcry for a punishment that was not at all foreign to southern Maryland — lynching. In response to these threats, the sheriff quickly moved Bessie Condiff from the Calvert County Jail — for decades described by state officials as the worst in Maryland — to safer detention in Baltimore. Arguing that she could not get a fair hearing in Calvert County, her lawyers also petitioned for removal of the case to Baltimore. Her two-day trial before a Baltimore jury in February 1901 left many questions and a mystery as yet unsolved.
Please provide an
excerpt from the book
“Coroner Files swore the jury and then summoned Dr. Marsh as the first witness. Slim and straight-backed, the bespectacled physician approached the witness chair with his usual air of authority. There was not a sound in the room as the respected surgeon began his testimony. He told the jury he had been summoned to the Condiffs’ home about 1 a.m. by 17-year-old Harris Condiff, who told him that his father had been shot. Upon his arrival at the house, just a short distance up the road from his own at the southern tip of the island, Dr. Marsh said he found Mrs. Condiff moaning by the side of her husband, who was lying motionless on the left side of the bed, nearest the open window, a bullet wound clearly visible in his head. He testified that she told him she had been awakened by a noise in the room, but saw no one. He also testified that Mrs. Condiff told him there was no gun in the house.”
