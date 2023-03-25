Author Kylah Davis, a former Charles County public schools student, recently read her first children’s book, “Take a Deep Breath,” to students at Eva Turner Elementary School during Read Across Charles County.
“I used to work with her mother Martiza Davis [a principal’s secretary at Wade Elementary School] and when she told me her daughter was a published author, I knew we had to have her read to students,” Turner Elementary School Reading Resource Teacher Mary McGlynn said in a news release. “I thought this was a great way to showcase a young author living right here in Charles County.”
Each student who heard Davis read was able to take a copy of the book home with them to read in their own time.
Davis, who is a mother to a 3-year-old son and a 2-year-old daughter, said the book was written with her first child in mind.
“I was writing the book and my then 2-year-old son was going crazy,” she said in the release. “He was having a lot of big feelings and did not know how to control them.”
Davis, who attended school in Charles County from the elementary to high school, said she would tell her son to take a deep breath and tried to find a book that could help him manage his emotions, but when she noticed there wasn’t a book that captured what she was trying to communicate to her son, she took matters into her own hands.
The book focuses on young children understanding and managing their big feelings.
“The big feelings are OK,” said Davis, who is currently writing her second book. “It’s normal to feel sad, to feel happy. ‘Take a Deep Breath’ helps you to regulate your emotions. You can still feel them, but it helps you to make rationalized choices in the midst of the feelings.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.