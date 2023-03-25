davis 1

Former Charles County Public Schools student Kylah Davis reads her first children’s book “Take a Deep Breath” to students at Eva Turner Elementary School during Read Across Charles County.

 Charles County Public Schools photo

Author Kylah Davis, a former Charles County public schools student, recently read her first children’s book, “Take a Deep Breath,” to students at Eva Turner Elementary School during Read Across Charles County.


