Dr. Lisa Crim Galioto recently published “Stella the Mama Osprey” through Blue Balloon books.
Crim, who is a pediatrician, and her husband Frank split their time between Colton’s Point and Potomac.
Crim said she is “passionate about teaching little people to appreciate the beauty of nature. I would also love for them to be encouraged to spend more time outside exploring and playing.”
The book is available online at Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Blue Balloon books, Target and Walmart.
How long have you been writing, and how did you
get started?
I officially started writing this past year. For years, I have wanted to write children’s books and would jot down ideas as they came to me. Last summer something just clicked and the words just started flowing.
What inspires you to write?
Nature inspires me to write. I am absolutely mesmerized by the natural beauty of flowers and trees and amazed at how smart and intuitive animals are. I am a person who looks for humor where and whenever I can find it. At times the animals in my yard are hilarious. Just watching their squabbles, antics, rituals etc. is so entertaining.
Do you consider writing
to be a career?
At this point, writing is a creative outlet but something that I have always wanted to do. I just want to be part of something that encourages kids to read and also encourages parents to read to their children.
What kind of writing
process do you use?
I did a hybrid publish for the book. It was enormously helpful to have the experts at Blue Balloon Books guide me but also fantastic that all of the ideas for dialogue and illustrations right down to the binding and font could be mine. They also introduced me to Marina Halak a wonderfully talented illustrator.
Who are some of
your favorite authors and why?
Atul Gawande. His book “Being Mortal” really gets to the heart of what medicine should be. He writes of compassion and understanding but also adds a lot of humor along the way. I also enjoy historical fiction. I love Kate Quinn’s books. As for children’s books, I will always be partial to the “Eloise” books by Kay Thompson. I love Eloise’s energy, antics, humor and spirit. With the “Stella” book, I tried to write about some of the humorous animal escapades that happen right in my backyard.
What are you working on now?
I am working on other (what I call “night night books”) about other animals who live in my yard. I am hoping the next will be “Owen The Clever Groundhog.”
What do you want readers to know about you?
As for what I would like readers to know about me? I love to craft. By that, I mean create things. I love to cook, knit, play music, write, problem solve. I was actually trained as a classical musician. As a child my plan was a career as a pianist. I then became interested in science and medicine and took a different career path. My work in medicine has been so rewarding but as you might imagine, very time consuming in and out of the office. I absolutely love working with the families and watching the kids grow up to become wonderful adults. Unfortunately, I have so many interests and a husband — now a retired physician — who I adore, and I am still working part-time, so my music has taken a bit of a backseat. It is on my retirement list to be sure.
Please include a brief
description of your book
The book is about an osprey couple, Stella and Henry. They have lived in my yard at Colton’s Point for many years. The book is really written through the eyes of Stella. She talks about her family and what she observes in the yard when she is up in her nest.
Please include an excerpt from the book
As for a line from the book, I like the phrase, “When our baby chicks arrive, their eyes will be inky blue. They won’t become yellow, until the chicks turn two.”
