ELKTON — The start of the school year is right around the corner! Even if you aren’t in school, keep up with your lifelong learning with a true story that reads like fiction. Find your birthday month and discover a new favorite!
Aries: March 21 — April 19
“The Ghost of Eden Park: The Bootleg King, the Women Who Pursued Him, and the Murder That Shocked Jazz-Age America” by Karen Abbott
Your sign’s ruling planet is Mars, meaning you are all about action and passion. From the author of “Liar, Temptress, Soldier, Spy,” comes the Gatsby-era noir story of bootlegger George Remus, his rise, and eventual demise — crafted in part by his wife.
Taurus: April 20 – May 20
“From Scratch: A Memoir of Love, Sicily, and Finding Home” by Tembi Locke
This Reese Witherspoon book club pick has everything you need, Taurus: a cross-cultural love story framed in the Sicilian countryside, where a woman discovers the healing powers of food and family.
Gemini: May 21 — June 20
“Ten Years a Nomad: A Traveler’s Journey Home” by Matthew Kepnes
Gemini, you love new experiences and traveling to new places. Try reading Matthew Kepnes’s memoir about experiencing an extreme case of wanderlust and being a nomad for 10 years.
Cancer: June 21 — July 22
“The Honey Bus: A Memoir of Loss, Courage and a Girl Saved by Bees” by Meredith May
You’ll be moved by this memoir of Meredith May, whose life and family is shaped by the beekeeping hobby she shares with her grandfather.
Leo: July 23 — Aug. 22
“Trick Mirror: Reflections on Self-Delusion” by Jia Tolentino
Leo, you’ll be fascinated by this essay collection about our culture, and our obsession with appearances and optimization. Also for fans of Joan Didion and Susan Sontag.
Virgo: Aug. 23 — Sept. 22
“Semicolon: The Past, Present, and Future of a Misunderstood Mark” by Cecelia Watson
Virgo, you’re known as the scholar of the zodiac, and because you’re ruled by Mercury, the planet of messages, you also appreciate language. Learn more about the world’s most polarizing punctuation: the semicolon.
Libra: Sept. 23 — Oct. 22
“American Predator: The Hunt for the Most Meticulous Serial Killer of the 21st Century” by Maureen Callahan
You symbol is the scales of balance, Libra, meaning you are associated with fairness, justice, and law. True crime, then, might fascinate you.
Scorpio: Oct. 23 — Nov. 21
“Slime: How Algae Created Us, Plague Us, and Just Might Save Us”
Scorpio, you’re often in tune with the unsaid and unseen. That’s why you might be interested in this microhistory of algae — how this slimy green stuff, found underwater, has sustained our environment, and might have the power to save us.
Sagittarius: Nov. 22 — Dec. 21
“Archaeology from Space: How the Future Shapes Our Past” by Sarah Parcak
Sagittarius, you’ll love this fascinating book about the new world of space archaeology, where satellite technology is used to locate long-lost archaeological sites.
Capricorn: Dec. 22 — Jan. 19
“Midnight in Chernobyl: The Untold Story of the World’s Greatest Nuclear Disaster” by Adam Higginbotham
Capricorn, this comprehensive history of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant disaster will both captivate and horrify you.
Aquarius: Jan. 20 — Feb. 18
“Beneath the Tamarind Tree: A Story of Courage, Family, and the Lost Schoolgirls of Boko Harmam” by Isha Sesay
As the activist of the zodiac, you are keenly aware of and interest in social justice issues. Learn more about the kidnapping of 276 Nigerian high school girls by the Boko Harem terrorist group in 2014.
Pisces: Feb. 19 — March 20
“Maybe You Should Talk to Someone: A Therapist, Her Therapist, and Our Live Revealed” by Lori Gottlieb
Pisces, you are known to be one of the most emotionally sensitive zodiac signs. This often draws people to you when they are experiencing a hard time. So try this memoir about a therapist, and her therapist, and the intricacies of therapy.
Reserve nowIf you want more personalized picks, try our reading recommendation service Book Mate! Fill out a short form about your likes and dislikes and one of our book experts will choose three to five titles for you. Who knows? They might suggest your next favorite book. Try Book Mate online at http://ow.ly/Xn9K30fBOi6, or stop by any branch and pick up a form there.
