Cecil County Arts Council: How did you get into art?
Hema Antonio: I have always been into art for as long as I can remember. My first painting (which will be on display during my art show in August at CCAC) was done almost 20 years ago and it’s been sitting inside the note pad I used for it back then. Growing up in Trinidad, I would always get used cameras from my family but due to the expenses we could never afford something with good quality. Fast forward to 2015, my husband Rich bought me a Nikon d3200 camera and I have been on a roll ever since. Being that I love to travel with my husband and son Gabriel, this has been a way to capture the moments and make memories that I love sharing with the world.
CCAC: What type of art do you create?
HA: Several years ago I started out with photography of local scenery and over the years have shot photos outside of the United States, including Trinidad and Italy. I love printing out my favorite photos and putting them into frames or canvas prints. After my son was born in 2017, I found the need to pick up the hobby of jewelry-making. Before I knew it, I made dozens of pieces including necklaces, earrings, bracelets, etc., but nowhere to store them. I decided to open my Etsy shop and did my first vendor show in May of 2017, selling my artwork and jewelry. This year, I have focused on my seasonal jewelry, with most recently my making a line of patriotic jewelry. I just did my first engagement photo session and currently making the wedding jewelry for the bride-to-be.
CCAC: Who are your artistic inspirations?
HA: Bob Ross would be the first person to come to mind. I always appreciated the way he could effortlessly, with a few brush strokes, make a blank canvas come to life. I’m always inspired by the world around me. The beauty of nature, natural landscapes, blooming flowers, a dragonfly landing right in front me, those are the types of things that get me going. Did I mention my son is my world! He is my No. 1 artistic inspiration. Every day feels like a photoshoot with him; I need to get a bigger memory card!
CCAC; What do you enjoy about your work?
HA: I love that I can be a stay-at-home mom and do what I love on my own time. During my son’s nap times (which have become limited lately) and after he goes to bed, I love to get lost in creating new jewelry. As a stay-at-home mom, it’s easy to lose yourself and making jewelry gives me a sense of purpose, which is very rewarding and motivating. When I go somewhere to take pictures, hoping I can capture something that I can display in public, it’s so nice that I can do it with my husband and son around. It’s a great bonding experience, while getting some work in at the same time. It’s like killing two birds with one stone.
CCAC: What is your favorite piece?
HA: My favorite piece is the lookout over Tyrico Bay in Trinidad and Tobago. This is also one of the pictures I will feature during my art show in August at CCAC. This picture reminds me of family and where I came from. Every time I go to Trinidad, my family takes me to this spot, which overlooks the beach. The place never changes and I am proud to showcase such a beautiful landscape that not many people have heard of.
CCAC: What would you like to do next?
HA: Eventually I would like to be able to do photography and sell jewelry full-time. In the meantime, my goal is to start doing more photoshoots for engagements, birthday parties, baby showers, etc. and one day work my way up to a wedding. I also would like to have my own online store and get my jewelry into some local stores.
