Bob Austin, 99, sits down at his typewriter at Millcroft Senior Living, typing out his sentences with a single finger clattering against the keys.
The World War II veteran has written about everything from clowning, to automobiles, to his current project about a summer theater he worked at as a boy in Nuangola Lake, Pa.
Many of his history books are donated to nonprofit groups. Austin will write a book about a subject, give it to a relevant nonprofit and grant the organization the ability to print it and sell it as it sees fit.
He’s written four books about Nuangola Lake alone. His current project about his family’s summer home focuses on the historic Grove Theater, which hosted many actors, such as Kirk Douglas, before they became famous. The building was later converted to a church before becoming a community center.
His daughter, Judy Austin, who has served as his editor for around 15 years, said her father is constantly working on a book or other creative endeavor.
“He’s just a beautiful example of living,” Judy said.
Austin has tackled autobiography with his essay collections honoring his age, beginning with “Memories of a Septuagenarian” in his 70s and his current project “Memories of a Nonagenarian.”
Austin originally moved to Delaware to work for General Motors as head of education and training. Austin used that experience as the basis of two books, “America’s Ancient Autos,” one volume focusing on 1853-1910 and the other on 1911-1942.
Much of his writing is also for the private enjoyment of his friends and family. For years, he would write poetry for his wife Jane, who died in 2019, on special occasions such as birthdays or holidays.
“No one had ever seen them except my wife,” Austin said.
One poem, written from his wife’s perspective for “Mother’s Day,” describes their daily life in detail, functioning as an ode to all the work his wife does in the home.
“My husband and kids I love most dearly,” reads the poem. “But my schedule becomes more hectic yearly.”
Austin said the couple had been dating for a couple years when he enlisted in the Marines in 1942, but they decided not get married until the war was over because he did not want to leave her a widow if he died or make her take care of him if he was disabled.
After the war, they wed and were married for 74 years.
The two first met through a blind date.
“I had known her for seven hours,” Austin said. “And I told her I was gonna marry her.”
Before the pandemic, Austin read poetry and talked with residents at the medical wing of Millcroft every Thursday afternoon.
“Some of the stuff I wrote was about old times,” Austin said. “It opened up their minds so they could reminisce. It helped them.”
Even before he moved to Millcroft in 2018, Austin helped enthuse life into the senior living community, performing there over 90 times with the “St. Marks Minstrels,” a performing arts group he founded and participated in until the pandemic.
“It was one hour of music and fun,” Austin said.
Austin often wrote scripts for the performances. He always had a great passion for theater, which he was first exposed to at age 11 when he worked for the broadway summer stock theater in Nuangola Lake, the institution he is currently writing a book about.
For years, he also entertained patients at Christiana Hospital, performing as a clown called Happy M.M.D., Doctor of Mirth and Merriment.
Judy said her father even taught other people how to become clowns to help children at the hospital, eventually writing a book about the craft.
For the annual high school reunion of Council Rock High School in Newtown Pa. where he taught English and drama, Austin writes a poem.
“The funny part is those people who were his students at the time are 89 and 90,” Judy said.
During the pandemic, when outside visitors were not allowed at Millcroft, Austin, a lay speaker in the Methodist Church, conducted church services for weeks before people from St. Mark’s Church could return to Millcroft.
Austin achieved the rank of staff sergeant in the Marines, and saw combat in the Marianas Islands, participating in the Battle of Tinian.
“Our first day’s objective was 1,000 yards. We never got off the beach; they pinned us down,” Austin said. “Little did we know that we were going to wear three days of clothing for seven weeks.”
Austin served as a gun captain, despite having no experience. No one else in his battery group had experience with the weaponry, except for the mail clerk. He said his group practiced maintaining the gun blindfolded, to simulate what it would be like at night.
Judy said her father never spoke about the war for decades, but that changed about 10 years ago.
“When he turned 90, he thought ‘People are going to forget,’” Judy said. “That’s when he started doing these talks.”
Austin emphasizes the horrors of war to his audience when he speaks at venues such as White Clay Creek State Park.
“I want my listeners to go away with the thought that war is not gold buttons and marching bands, that it’s blood and guts,” Austin. “If there’s any time in the future where there’s a question of going to war, talk it out, don’t fight.”
Despite a stroke in 2020, Austin continues to remain mentally active, though he can no longer write with a pen or pencil and has to rely on his typewriter. After 99 years, Austin said he has had a long good life, and is especially thankful for his ability to make a living teaching.
“I survived a war and an epidemic,” Austin said. “And I’ve had a million good friends.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.