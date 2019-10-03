ELKTON — The Cecil County Arts Council’s annual juried art show garnered more than 100 entries this year, according to CCAC director Annmarie Hamilton.
The show will be on display for the monthly First Friday event in downtown Elkton from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at the arts council building.
Unlike other years, this year’s show did not have a theme, which Hamilton said allowed artists to go wild with their imaginations.
“We do themes for our 11 other shows, so we let them go rogue [for the juried show] … When we make this show the one with no theme, people tend to go outside the box,” she said.
The show was juried by Mary McCoy, an artist from Kent County, who determined the first, second and third place winners and honorable mention recipients. The People’s Choice winner will be decided by attendees at the show.
Prizes will be awarded to the first, second and third place winners, and honorable mention recipients will earn a CCAC membership, which will give them discounts, advanced notices and special invitations to events.
Hamilton said there were no strict criteria for which submissions would win.
“We asked them to create a show based on their vision,” she said. “It has nothing to do with talent. It’s more about what they (the juror) see based on the work they submitted.”
Although the CCAC sees repeat artists, Hamilton said this show also attracted some entries by first-time participants.
“We have brand new artists,” she said. “We had somebody walk in that never showed work before.”
On Saturday, Oct. 5, CCAC will participate in the Minihane’s Art Festival where a dozen artists will have their artworks set up on North Street, according to Hamilton.
The fourth annual festival will feature two food trucks, water ice treats, live music with a different band every hour, a celebrity cook-off among local politicians and other community leaders, chalk art and face painting.
That same day, the CCAC will be participating in Cecil Cares, a day of countywide community service. Gallery volunteers will be adding their creative flair to the downtown Elkton area by decorating parking spots, according to Hamilton.
“We’re going to paint murals on our parking spots. The lines you park between are going to be vines, and then we’re going to put flowers on the spots by the gallery,” she said, adding that volunteers will also be painting a stethoscope and heart on spots in front of Dr. Charles Samuel’s Elkton Chiropractic Neurology office.
