Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Art Center will showcase the “Narratives: Works by Sharon Robinson” exhibit in Dowell through Feb. 26.
The gallery exhibit opened last month as part of the museum’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. Days event.
In Robinson’s artist statement, the Washington, D.C., resident said the inspiration for the pieces began when “I was given old issues of ‘Look,’ ‘Ebony’ and other magazines from the ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s. Many of the articles, particularly in the issues of the mid-’60s, were about aspects of the struggle for equality, the individuals and organizations involved in the civil rights movement, and the response of the larger American society.”
She added that it struck her “that the essence of the discussion of these issues is essentially the same, albeit with a new level of intensity brought on by recent events.”
Robinson earned a master’s degree in city planning and worked in the transit and urban design field for over 20 years, though she has been a full-time artist, muralist, teacher and arts program contractor since 2000.
She also teaches art at The Art League in Alexandria, Va., the Smithsonian Associates and Howard Community College.
How long have you been an artist and how did you get started?
While I have practiced some form of art all my life, I would consider my start as an artist in the mid-1990s when I became a member of the Watercolor Society of Oregon. I began to take classes and learn about various aspects of water-based media, design and composition. After a job layoff, I decided to pursue art full-time, and began by becoming a mural artist and doing hand-painted tiles for residential clients. At the same time I continued taking classes, developing my own art, and eventually I started teaching, which I continue to do.
What made you go into the collage and assemblage medium?
In the course of taking various classes and workshops I was introduced to mixed media and became intrigued by the possibilities it presented. I was particularly attracted to the endless ways of incorporating patterns, textures and materials, which allows for the visual expression of concepts, and engages the viewer in different ways. These possibilities continue to fuel my artistic energy.
What made you name the exhibit “Narratives?”
I started working on the series early in the pandemic, so it’s been about two and half years in the making. For several of the pieces I began with an article or images from one of the magazines that resonated with some current topic. As I read through articles, various ideas formed about what parts of the text to use and how to incorporate other elements that provided visual interest and reinforced the issues raised in the text. “Narratives — 1” was the first in the series, and began with the title page of a Look magazine entitled “The Blacks and The Whites,” which I thought crystalized the idea of the continuing saga of discussion of race in America. I also used lines that represent waves or vibrations that repeat both consciously and unconsciously, as reinforcement of this concept. There are about a dozen pieces that form the core of the exhibition. Since narratives may take many forms and relate to different concepts or topics, it also includes pieces that address a broader range of themes such as ancient wisdom, family and community, communication and social standards and perceptions. While not all were created specifically for this exhibit, they are related and consistent with the thrust of my artistic practice, which is how cultures have blended and informed each other over time and are shaped by an endless series of individual and collective histories.
Tell me about the piece titled “Under Construction.”
I wanted to emphasize the fact that all societies, and especially our own democracy, are works in progress. The ideals have yet to be fully met, and require the hard work of addressing our implicit and explicit prejudices whether they be based on race, ethnicity, gender, religion or other social delineation. There is text and imagery relating to black inventors and others upon whose shoulders we all stand, but whose achievements are not generally known. The piece also relates to power, the frustration that lack of power creates, and responses to that.
Tell me about the piece titled “Beauty Full.”
[That one] is about the constant pressure to meet the standards of white beauty that have been prevalent throughout the history of this country. The images are from advertisements in the magazines I have been working with, and highlight another aspect of the “narrative” of what constitutes acceptability and makes one more or less desirable and deserving of status based on physical characteristics. While much has changed since these ads were published, as represented by the afro pick, it is a reminder that as humans we have a tendency to make unfounded assumptions about others purely on looks.
Tell me about the piece titled “Family Tree.”
Family Tree is a tribute to my family and includes images of my dad, grandparents and great-grandfathers. The patterns and other materials represent the past and the lineage of African ancestors that we will never know, but live on in our DNA. I chose the wood as the foundation because it was a perfect fit as a literal interpretation of the concept and I loved the natural features. The wood also represents the connection with the earth and our common roots as humans.
What are you hoping people will get out of this exhibit?
I hope that anyone who sees the exhibit will come away with a greater appreciation of the complexities of issues of race and ethnicity in this country and how it informs and shapes our day-to-day perceptions and interactions. Regardless of race, as a society we continue to suffer from the trauma of slavery and that trauma is felt to varying degrees by individuals. I believe the pandemic has presented a comparison in the condition known as “long COVID” — that per the CDC are ongoing physical and mental health issues that are poorly understood and difficult to identify, explain and manage. Everything begins with our personal commitment to peace and justice, so I also hope that it will be a stepping stone towards individual introspection about assumptions, prejudices or other obstacles to seeing others as truly equal, and affords further opportunities to engage in constructive dialogues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.