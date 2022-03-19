Three events over the next week will raise awareness of the war in Ukraine and allow Newarkers to show support for the Ukrainian people.
On Saturday, March 19, a group of artists will join forces for an art sale at Newark Masonic Hall, 207 E. Delaware Ave. The event runs from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
“It is most important to raise awareness about Ukraine and the attack by Russia. Not many people here have even an idea of what is going on,” said Olga Dmytrenko, one of the organizers. “We hear people complain about gas prices, so we try to explain what is going on in Ukraine, where people have no food, no water and they’re bombed.”
Proceeds from the art sale will benefit nonprofits helping in Ukraine, and the event will include light refreshments and Ukrainian music.
“It’s to make people understand how tough the situation is and that Ukraine is actually fighting for our freedom too because this is a fight against dictatorship,” said Dmytrenko, who works as a computational chemist at the University of Delaware.
All the artists involved are Ukrainian-American and have family members living through the war, which is entering its fourth week.
Dmytrenko said her in-laws are in Mariupol, which is under siege by the Russians, who have bombed a maternity hospital and a shelter full of civilians. She and her husband went more than a week without hearing from them before finally getting word they were able to escape to another town.
“They’re still in danger, of course, but at least they’re in a small village where Russians don’t attack,” she said.
On March 23, Calvary Baptist Church will host an interfaith vigil for peace and justice in Ukraine. The event is set for 7 p.m. on the lawn of the church, 215 E. Delaware Ave.
The vigil is a partnership between Calvary Baptist, Head of Christiana Presbyterian Church, New Ark United Church of Christ, the Islamic Society of Delaware and the Delaware Sikh Awareness Coalition.
For those who can’t attend in person, it will be live-streamed at calvarybaptistnewark.online.church.
On March 27, another community prayer vigil will be held at 5 p.m. at Redeemer Lutheran Church, located at 10 Johnson Road, behind Delaware School for the Deaf.
“Many families have been displaced. They need our prayers and help now,” said the Rev. John Rickert. “It is our hope that this vigil will rally the community in prayer and good will to make a difference where the need is urgent.”
All donations collected during the event will be matched dollar for dollar up to $100,000 by Nelsonville Lutheran Church in Wisconsin. In addition to prayers, Lutheran teams are collaborating with partners in and around Ukraine. Donations will deliver urgent support to include food, shelter, medicine and clinic supplies to those who have fled their homes.
“We invite you to join in prayer and unity with the people of Ukraine, the people of Newark Delaware, our nation, and the world,” Rickert said.
