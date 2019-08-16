HAVRE DE GRACE — After 56 years, the Havre de Grace Art Show is still keeping things refreshing and exciting, according to Cindy Height, one of the event’s organizers.
The local show will be held in Tydings Memorial Park from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 18.
Height said the two-day event will feature approximately 150 vendors, exhibitors, artists and craftsmen showcasing their work, including painting, photography, drawing, fiber, glass, pottery, sculpture, printmaking, jewelry, woodworking, mixed media and even some miscellaneous art forms like stepping stones, honey-making and gourd art.
“We have two days of continuous entertainment,” Height said.
Proceeds from the event support community service efforts and next year’s Soroptimist scholarships for women.
Each show sees a different set of artists and styles, with this year’s show featuring more woodworkers than usual, according to Height.
“It changes year from year as to who applies,” she said.
Artists apply to be part of the juried show by submitting photographs of their work. Then organizers select who gets to display their work in the show.
A panel of professional artists will judge the exhibitors’ work and assign the title of “Best in Show.”
“It has to be original,” Height said of the criteria for earning that distinction. “It has to be made by the person. It just has to be really outstanding to be ‘best in show.’”
Height said the art show also lets student artists ages 18 and younger display their work in the show for free.
“We always like to inspire and encourage young artists,” she said. “It’s a learning things for them. They learn a lot of interacting with the public. They learn things about how people view their art.”
According to Height, some of the children that have been in the show in previous years have grown up to become professional artists. She said it is inspiring that some of the adult artists got their start at the art show years ago.
“I think it’s totally inspiring and it’s an awesome thing to be able to mentor young people in the arts,” she said.
Winter may still be a few months away, but Height said the art show provides the perfect opportunity to shop for gifts for loved ones.
“I think it’s a great place to get Christmas or holiday gifts,” she said. “I just feel that art is all-encompassing and there’s something there for everyone.”
With so many different types of art to see, there is likely to be something for everybody, Height said.
“There’s something that everyone is going to enjoy seeing,” she said. “They can talk with the artists, they can ask questions ... It’s just a great experience. People love to come to the art show.”
And after they’re finished at the show, Height said people can walk along the waterfront promenade or visit any of the museums and shops around town.
The weekend after the art show, the city of Havre de Grace and the Public Art Committee will unveil a new public art sculpture in Concord Point Park at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24.
The sculpture, which was created by artist Thomas Sterner, is titled “Big Fish, School of Fish.” The piece depicts a large striped bass, or rockfish, made of hundreds of smaller, reflective, stainless steel rockfish connect to form the fish body.
The sculpture, meant to celebrate the region’s ties to the Chesapeake Bay and maritime history, will be cantilevered over a portion of the sidewalk in Concord Point Park.
“The city is delighted with this milestone the Public Art Committee has achieved,” Mayor William T. Martin said in a prepared statement. “The new piece of public art is not only emblematic of the city’s heritage, but will attract new visitors to the area.”
