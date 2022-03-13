Take a naive man who has a chance to get famous, a shopkeeper with dollar signs in his eyes, a young woman who has not yet found true love and a pain-happy dentist. Then, sprinkle in plenty of plant food and you get a recipe for laughs and scares during the Port Tobacco Players’ “Little Shop of Horrors,” which opened March 11 and runs through April 3.
“It’s just fun,” said Kyle Rappe, the director of the play, which has also spawned two movies. “It’s not one of those things you get a message out of it. You just come and have a good time.”
The play stars Jake Jaffe as the meek and naive Seymour, Autumn Mallory as unlucky-in-love Audrey and Rick Wathen as store owner Mr. Mushnik.
“I would say that Seymour definitely represents the type of person I was when I was younger as an early teenager,” said Jaffe, who lives in Bryans Road and is an English teacher at Thomas Stone High School. “Seymour is in his early 20s, but he hasn’t gotten out of that mindset of being an early adolescent and on top of that he has to earn a living for himself.”
“She’s this person who is uneducated, really has no self-esteem and no confidence,” said Mallory, who lives in Mechanicsville and is a financial analyst at Naval Air Station Patuxent River. “I really wanted the audience to root for her and not pity her. It’s great to bring her to life and make her likable.”
Rappe, who held auditions in December, said he had a large turnout of new and veteran actors.
“[Casting Seymour and Audrey] was a very difficult process because we had a lot very good candidates for both of those roles,” said Rappe, an electrical engineer who lives in Waldorf, “but in the end it wasn’t about them individually, but about them matching together.”
There are also 23 musical numbers.
The play tells the story of Seymour Krelborn who discovers a strange plant after a “total eclipse of the sun” and names it Audrey II after his co-worker. But Seymour soon discovers his new plant has a very specific dietary requirement.
“Seymour is now trapped and has to make a pact with the plant and he signs his fate by trusting this plant and giving in to temptation,” Jaffe said, “and he never really goes beyond that even though he debates whether or not he actually wants to continue doing it, he gives in.”
Justin Hancock takes on the role of Audrey’s bad-tempered boyfriend Orin, while Charnice Frazier (Chiffon), Coleen Bremner (Crystal) and Karla Maiden-Vazquez plays Ronnette. Richard Lehman is the voice of Audrey II.
“We did not get the puppets [for Audrey II] until about three weeks ago,” Rappe said, “so [it was tough] trying to incorporate those elements into a bit of a somewhat compressed schedule [due to COVID spike]. But the actors have been really into it and on top of it the whole time and I’ve really enjoyed working with them.”
The play, which is based on the book by Roger Corman, has music by Alan Menken and lyrics by Howard Ashman. The producers are Keith Linville and Sheila Hyman-Wrabley, the choreographer is Benjamin Simpson and Brian Kuhn serves as the music director.
