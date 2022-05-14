Joann V. Altiero of Port Tobacco recently published her first book “The Exceptional Exception.”
Altiero is a child clinical psychologist, a professor at the University of Maryland Global campus and a professor and former clinical director at Virginia’s Divine Mercy University.
She was a diplomat of the Association of State and Provincial Psychology Boards and president of the Maryland Psychological Association. She received an appreciation award and was appointed by the governor to serve a term in public office for the Board of Examiners where she received another appreciation award.
A recipient of a merit fellowship, she completed her doctoral studies at Southern Illinois University at Carbondale and internship at NOVA Southeastern University.
She has an internationally published workbook and has worked with a broken humanity, establishing resiliency while dedicating herself to a lifelong journey to promote healthy thinking and spiritual growth.
Altiero said the book is for sinners who feel undeserving, but suspect there is more to life, for those who believe religion is hogwash yet still hold a small flame of hope, for scientists who want pragmatic answers in their lonely journeys and those facing terminal illness, their families, those who work with lifting the spirits of the suffering who need some self-care, and for those who wish to laugh, cry and experience life fully.
“The Exceptional Exception” can be found at Amazon, Barnes & Noble or at https://wipfandstock.com/9781666734041/the-exceptional-exception/.
How long have you been writing, and how did you get started?
I’ve been writing almost my entire life. However, there are many styles of writing. Earlier in my life I would wright creative works, during my doctoral training or professional years I spent my time inscribing scholarly papers. Currently I am back to creative work.
What inspires you to write?
Many things inspire me to write or pursue other creative endeavors. My spiritual life, my love of nature and the art of painting inspire me to write.
Do you consider writing to be a career?
I wish it would become a second career; in fact I’m working on the sequel to this book.
What kind of writing process do you use?
That is a very good question I seem to come up with dialogue and stories within my head when I’m hiking and I hike anywhere from 5 to 10 miles.
Who are some of your favorite authors and why?
Well, my favorite are the authors of the Bible. In addition to the living Word, the Bible I was influenced during my childhood with Victor Hugo’s “Les Misérables.” Currently I’m very much enjoying the imitation of the Sacred Heart of Jesus. How much do you feel they influence your own writing? I believe they’ve influenced my writing greatly; however, they have also influenced my life and my relationships with people.
What are you working on now?
It’s a book called “Praying Mantis.” I believe people will be very surprised by this one because it’s more of an action, thriller, adventure, espionage book although the strong mystical aspects are carried from this first book.
Please include a brief description of your book
Can your enchantment with the beauty of nature lead you to the presence of God? Theresa, a sinner and mystic, is in search of the presence of God. You walk with her in the park, where animals unexpectedly become messengers. Survivor of a turbulent dark night of the soul, her pugnacious and relentless love of God leads her to an old vagabond in the park. His presence is extremely annoying and unexpected. Who is this man, in crumpled clothing, sitting in the middle of Theresa’s bench? Irritated by his presence, she is horribly rude, only to find he is wise beyond expectations. They share stories, and Theresa explores secrets in her soul, finding divine providence within her life as a psychologist working with a wounded humanity.
Please include an excerpt from the book
Suddenly, a hushed silence falls over the plane. Has someone said “Bomb” on an airplane? The little child pipes up, “Mummy, what’s a bomb?” The flight attendant approaches all three men with a stern, maternal look, and her arms on her hips. She says, “Really? Really?” Suddenly, the plane shudders, coinciding with an announcement throughout the plane: “Please stay seated within the upright position and fasten your seatbelts.” The flight attendant glares at the three men. She takes her seat to buckle up.
The pilot’s voice, sounding a bit nervous, announces, “You must remain seated. We will be making an emergency landing to check one of our two engines, which has malfunctioned because of a sorry flock of birds.”
The minister, looking out of his window, sees a massive storm approaching. The pilot has not mentioned the shower. The rabbi catches the minister’s distressed look and leans forward to gaze out of the window. The clouds look ominous, and lightning is already visible. He leans back in his seat. He does not like windows on airplanes. The imam leans forward to look too. There’s thunder, and a sandstorm forming below, which the other two men had not noticed. The imam begins to pray silently, as do the rabbi and the minister.
It all happens so suddenly. The shuddering plane takes a violent dive, and the oxygen masks drop down abruptly.
