Air and space museum honors space telescope team

The Michael Collins Trophy is awarded annually for achievements in aerospace science and technology.

 Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum photo by Eric Long

The Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum awards its Michael Collins Trophy annually for Lifetime and Current Achievements in aerospace science and technology. The 2023 recipients are Bill Anders for Lifetime Achievement and the James Webb Space Telescope Team for Current Achievement; they will receive their awards at a ceremony this spring at the museum’s Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center in Chantilly, Va.


