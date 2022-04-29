PERRYVILLE — Tucked up against the edge of the Susquehanna, Perry Point Veteran's Museum occupies an old stone grist mill on the campus of the Perry Point VA Medical Center. Since November 2019 – after closing for the season and being forced to remain closed by COVID-19 – the Museum has been closed to all but private tours, but, on Saturday, April 16, the doors once again opened to welcome the public to learn about the Medical Center and the history of the property.
Ming Vincenti, Community Outreach Coordinator for the Medical Center, believes that the Museum is of interest to anyone who is intrigued by military or pre-modern American history.
"A visit here appeals to an interest in the earlier period, thru to World War I and even more recent wars," said Vincenti. "The younger generation can learn about how veteran care was."
Utilizing all three floors of the old mill, the museum takes visitors on a journey through Perry Point's history. The bottom floor houses exhibits touching on the land's earliest inhabitants, the Susquehannock Indians, up to the first World War. Visitors can see glass cases of arrowheads and other pre-United States artifacts excavated by the Archeological Society of the Northern Chesapeake, as well as beams from the building's time as a grist mill that have 100+-year-old graffiti preserved on them.
The museum's main floor covers the period during and immediately after WWI, when Perry Point was purchased by the U.S. Government and converted into an ammonium nitrate plant to aid in the production of gunpowder and ammunition for the nation's military.
The top floor's exhibits begin in 1919, when Perry Point was given to the U.S. Public Health Service and became a center for veteran rehabilitation. Military uniforms and gear from the post-WWI era through to the 1980's are on display, as are some of the crafts that rehabbing veterans would produce as part of their healing process - such as small wooden toys or patient-produced newsletters produced in the center's own print shop.
The Museum is staffed by volunteers from the local community, who say they really enjoy the chance to spend time in beautiful Perry Point and share their knowledge of the area's history.
"It's a beautiful place to hang out and visit," said Jerry Brown, whose job on Saturday was to walk visitors through the history housed on the building's second floor. "[Now that we've reopened,] I realize how many things I've forgotten," Brown continued with a chuckle as he shuffled through a series of notecards on the museum.
Alan Fuller, a U.S. Navy veteran who staffed the upper floor on Saturday, told tales of some notable points in Perry Point history. Such as when the Ford Motor Company considered buying Perry Point and turning it into a Model T factory. Or, perhaps less historically impactful yet still notable, the times when legendary slugger Babe Ruth – who would often duckhunt across the water in Havre de Grace – would take a trip across the Susquehanna to visit the patients at Perry Point. He would greet the patients as "You boys," according to Fuller, shaking hands and chatting with them.
Vincenti wants the public to know that the public is more than welcome to drop by the Museum.
"We're here, we're open," said Vincenti.
The Museum is located on the Lower Susquehanna Heritage Greenway, just down the trail from Rodgers Tavern Museum. Admission is free and the Museum is open to the public 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays and the first and third Saturdays of each month.
Vincenti noted that the Museum is very happy to coordinate with teachers or other groups who'd like to bring their class on a field trip, saying that the visit can be customized and tailored to each group. Those interested in group tours can schedule them by calling 410-642-2411 ext. 26071, or by sending an email to perrypointveteransmuseum@va.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.