The Maryland Writers’ Association created the Writers’ Round Table Program to encourage writers, poets, playwrights and authors through monthly articles and activities.
The Notable Maryland Author articles and associated Fun With Words writers’ prompts are the centerpiece of the program.
Each month, Southern Maryland News will feature an MWA article about an author. Marylanders are encouraged to read the articles and try their hand at the writing prompts each month.
Author: Hulbert Footner
Genre: Adventure. Fiction that features stories of adventure, such as world travel, difficult quests, voyages of discovery, and other journeys that might involve a search for a secret place or object, or test ones mettle, or is taken in order to save someone else. The adventure can be purposeful like taking a long canoe trip or occur by chance like having to stay alive after a car wreck in a blinding blizzard.
Sample reading list: “Two on the Trail,” “Jack Chanty,” “Madame Storey,” “The Velvet Hand,” “The Mystery of the Folded Paper,” “Maryland Main and the Eastern Shore” and “Rivers of the Eastern Shore.”
“Every man must chop his own trail.” — Hulbert Footner
Hulbert Footner (April 2, 1879–Nov. 17, 1944) was a Canadian-born, American writer who was predominantly self-educated and wrote both adventure stories and detective fiction.
He loved to live outdoors and canoe, and a trip gone bad made him a Maryland fan. On a trip to paddle the Chesapeake Bay in 1910, he encountered bad weather at Baltimore and ended up taking a steamboat to Solomons and was hooked.
He married a local lady, Gladius March, and in 1915 bought the Preston home on the Patuxent in Lusby, which he renamed Charles Gift, where he lived until his death in 1944.
He wrote his first novel “Two on the Trail” at Solomons in 1911, which is a fictional adventure based upon a 3,000-mile canoe trip he made alone through Northern Alberta in 1906. Immediately afterward, he made another canoe trip through the Northwest Territory going from British Columbia through Alberta and into the Territory of MacKenzie from which he wrote “Jack Chanty.”
A friend, Christopher Morley, suggested Footner shift to crime fiction and as Footner recalled, “Morley steered me past an overdose of northwestern stories into crime stories, adventure and romance.”
Footner’s Madame Rozika Storey and her plain assistant, set in the flapper era of the 1920’s, became his most successful detective character.
His first romantic novel “Country Love” is set on board Adams Floating Theater, which sailed the Chesapeake Bay and brought plays and vaudeville acts to isolated villages including Solomons during the years after World War I.
In 1930, Footner introduced a new detective, Amos Lee Mappin, whose crimes tend to occur in New York’s cafe society. He wrote “Maryland Main and the Eastern Shore,” which was illustrated by Louis Ruyl, and was a chapter by chapter study of Maryland through his eyes and impressions as an outsider, as he was dying.
Critics consider it an accurate capture of the essence of Maryland.
Footner is buried at Middleham Chapel in Lusby.
Fun With Words
The MWA invites you to have fun writing adventure like Hulbert Footner. Using only 100 words, place a character in an adventure either of their own making or that occurred by chance. Title your work and send to https://marylandwriters.org/Notable_Maryland_Authors by the 22nd of the month to receive an MWA Fun With Words submission certificate.
Selected responses to be published with next month’s article as well as posted on the MWA website.
Reader responses
Last month readers were asked to have fun writing horror like Edgar Allan Poe. Using only 100 words place a character in an eerie or frightening atmosphere at night or on the bleakest, foulest day of the year.
Here are some regional responses:
Hello
I walked outside. The mailbox was only a couple feet away but felt like a journey to get to. It was windy. It felt like the sun set thousands of years ago. Dark old pine trees swayed in the wind and aligned the path down the road. You could hear the creaking of the deck underneath my feet as I walked down the driveway, and noises of something in the distance. I was by myself, but I swore there were other souls around. As I took steps, I heard an odd voice from the distance.
“Hello” something said creepily.
Abigayle Bergen,
Prince Fredrick
Cold Night
It was cold outside, and I felt a shiver run down my spine. That always happens when its night and cold. I wanted to take a short cut through the cornfield so I could get out of this blistering cold. The cornfield had an earthy smell and the moon was my only source of light. I feel like I have been walking for ages. I start to hear rustling behind me.
“Hello, if anyone is there then this is not funny.” The cold was unbearable now.
The rustling got louder and as I turned behind me, I blacked out.
Allahna Brown,
Prince Fredrick
King Killer
While in a dark basement investigating the death of a local doctor, Tyler doesn’t notice the man nicknamed King Killer sneaking up behind him. The man slowly unsheathes his knife, ready to strike again. The wind howls in the distance late at night, Friday the 13th, the night in which 10 people had already been killed by unknown causes. Tyler would be next… How long until Killer would strike? Seconds? Minutes? Hours? Suddenly thunder sounded and lightning struck Boom! It all went blank.
Kaylen Brown,
Prince Fredrick
Footsteps
The leaves swirled and the icy breath of the wind blew upon the neck of the young woman walking down the sidewalk. Pulling her coat in closer, she shivered. Not at the cold, but at the fear she felt walking alone in this section of town. Glancing around she had the feeling she was being watched. Shaking her head, she thought it to be pure foolishness.
Suddenly her head shot up at the sound of footsteps moving close to her. Frantically, she looked to the left, right, behind – but saw no one. She sucked in a breath willing herself to run, however her feet would not move. And where would she go? It didn’t matter. All she knew at that moment was … escape.
Kaye Harrison, La Plata
Catch
Markie and Steve were playing catch in the graveyard behind the church after dinner. In the gathering gloom, Markie missed the ball, and it rolled under the church building which sat 18 inches above the ground. Some of the oldest graves were set back in that space under the building.
Markie knelt down, peering into the darkness under the church. “It’s real dark in there, Steve. I can’t see nothin’.”
Steve crouched next to his friend. “Yeah, but we gotta get that ball back or my big brother’ll kill me.”
The boys crawled slowly into the space. They were never seen again.
Karen McIntyre, La Plata
Gear Up
It was a breezy day. Perfect time. Gear Up. Brush down, pick hoofs, brush mane and tail. Then its time to put the saddle pad on. Then saddle. Make sure it’s the right one though! Grith to secure your saddle. Then the bridal. Before making sure to take the halter off pushing in between the teeth making it slip in. Lift over ears and you’re done! Don’t forget to hold and to the lead with 2 hands. Then down to the rank you go. Greeting your other horse friends as you walk down. Into the rank. Shutting the gate behind.
Lily Persaud,
Prince Frederick
Jasper
Jasper was a simple man. Jasper loved his neighbor’s cookies. Last night, Jasper ate a whole tray of his neighbor’s cookies! Jasper felt off… He used the bathroom. Felt off. Drank some water. Felt off. Jasper can’t seem to find what’s wrong with him. Nothing like this has ever happened with the cookies. Jasper went into his room to calm down and watch some TV. The door shut behind him. Locking him in. He felt the room closing in on him. The walls slowly crushing his body so he could feel every bit of pressure. Jasper was a simple man.
Kylee Scott, Huntingtown
Find the Key
As I walk through the halls of the abandoned school, I notice that each locker I see has the same exact number. But as I pass the library, I see one specific locker start to shake rapidly. I soon start to hear the same words being repeated.
“Find the key, find the key, find the key!”
I don’t know what is happening, but I have the sudden urge to run. A few minutes later I’m in the same place and I hear the same words.
“Find the key, find the key”
All I know is I fall into the floor…
Macie Singletary,
Prince Frederick
Doll’s Room
It was a dark, rainy, cold, fall night. I was knitting by the fire, watching my movie, and sipping hot coffee. I was doing my hoop through the thick, stringy yellow yarn, I hear a bang upstairs. I hear the creaky wood floor moving underneath someone’s feet. I go to the kitchen and grab a sharp knife. I go over to the dark, creaky stairs and begin to walk up. I check the rooms as I hear another bang. I go to the bathroom. Nothing. I go to the creepy, doll infested room and there someone stands in the corner.
Mackenzie Tate,
Prince Frederick
The Taxman’s Ravin’
Hunched at midnight, weak and weary, my back had gotten dreary sore
Searching for many a lost receipt, in my kitchen’s bottom drawer
‘Twas the night before an audit; terror was in store
Tossed and turned upon my bed, didn’t nod ‘till half past four
Then morning dawned with raven screeching, it fraught me to the core
The auditor who saw me in, was an awful, stoic bore.
I squirmed atop that seat so hot, tryin’ to ‘splain that I was poor
“To jail you’re goin’ if you be lyin’”; this, to me, is what he swore
Of veiled deductions and fuzzy math, I made a vow: nevermore
‘Twas too late, he cuffed my wrists, quoth the Taxman: “You owe more!
Steve Baker, Hughesville
A Damsel Under
Distress
Thunder battered the interview room’s chicken wire glass and I just about stunk up my chair. The two detectives — some Korean weightlifter and a grandma — returned. Granny acted eager to question me why.
“Miss Cage?” Granny said, mama-like. “Minoa, why’d you lure Reed Rendahl to Morwyn Creek where the alligator lurked?”
I said, “Gator was starved.”
The Korean detective hissed in disgust. “Rendahl never knew this girl. His folks said during tonight’s storm Reed stopped to help a lady broke down.”
The detectives judged me with their eyes.
Reed’s family spoke true.
Nobody knew me.
But Reed was a man.
Reason enough.
Lawrence McGuire,
Waldorf
