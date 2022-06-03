The Actors Guild of Harford Community College will perform Rapunzel, a musical comedy by David Crane, Marta Kauffman, and Michael Skloff, on June 3-5 and June 10-12 in the Blackbox Theater in Joppa Hall. Performance times are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 PM and Sundays at 3 PM.
From the Emmy award-winning team behind the mega-hit television series Friends, comes Rapunzel. A familiar tale with a fantastic new spin, it has all the charm you’d expect from the minds that have been making the world laugh non-stop for more than two decades.
Forced to live alone in a tower with nothing but her hair and her witch (literally) of a “mother,” Rapunzel’s sixteenth birthday has arrived, meaning she’ll be able to see the outside world for the first time as her “mother” had promised. Afraid to let her go, however, the witch reneges. Luckily for Rapunzel, a young Prince named Brian happens across her tower and calls out to her, as he’s seen the witch do: “Rapunzel! Rapunzel! Let down your hair!” Before the Prince and Rapunzel have their inevitable “happily ever after,” though, they’ll have to face the wrath of the witch and a few other hilarious obstacles.
Tickets are $8 to $12. To purchase tickets, visit tickets.harford.edu. For disability-related accommodations, please call 443-412-2211 at least two weeks in advance.
The show is presented by arrangement with Music Theatre International.
