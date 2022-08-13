The Troika Gallery in Easton is running an exhibit featuring the works of artist Raoul Middleman.
Middleman died last October at age 86. The exhibition honors his works and artistic talents.
The Trokia exhibit — “Raoul Middleman, 1935-2021, A Life Well Painted,” runs through Aug. 29.
“Raoul was instrumental in the early days of Troika Gallery, inspiring Laura Era, Dorothy Newland and Jennifer Heyd Wharton in creating the gallery in 1997. The four artists had a strong friendship and Raoul would visit the gallery for an energizing talk or a painting demonstration,” the gallery said in a release on the exhibit.
Middleman was known for figure studies, landscapes and still life paintings. He is also remembered for his portrait of artist Kevin Fitzgerald on the sidewalk in front of the gallery and was known to portray other prominent Talbot County residents with his oils.
“People think landscapes are bees and flowers. I like marginality. I like things on the edge-the forgotten artifacts, the partially legible vitality. I set up and paint right on the spot. My paintings are all about being there”, said Middleman whose paintings hang in The Metropolitan Museum of Art, The National Gallery of Art and The Baltimore Museum of Art.
The Baltimore native was also an established artist in New York City and Paris. He also served as a faculty member of the Maryland Institute College of Art.
Located at 9 South Harrison St. in downtown Easton, Troika is open Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. and by appointment. For more, call 410-770-9190 or visit www.troikagallery.com.
