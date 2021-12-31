To reach a jam session with the band Any Given Sin, one must drive down a St. Mary’s County road with no street lights, find a hidden driveway, then head down a hill to a home half-hidden by trees.
Though it’s not easy to find the Southern Maryland-based band, their music is easier to find: It’s usually near the top of the charts.
The band — which is comprised of lead singers Mike Conner and Vic Ritchie, bassist Rich Stephenson and drummer Mike Showalter — has had their first four songs each find their way into the Billboard Rock Top 40.
“No one has an ego so nobody’s putting it on themselves,” said Ritchie, who is an electrician from Staunton, Va. “It’s all about the project itself and making whatever sacrifice or accommodation needed to move the ball forward.”
“We’ve all done this most of our lives,” said Stephenson, a systems engineer from Broomes Island, “so at this point in our lives we enjoy each other’s company and just want to make music.”
“Dynamite” hovered around No. 40 while each of their next two releases, “Another Life” and Insidious” each reached No. 36. Their fourth single, “The Way I Say Goodbye” crawled up to No. 25. The band also recently released a Christmas song, “Nothing For Christmas.”
“We’re active rock,” said Conner, who lives in Hollywood and is a nuclear maintenance supervisor. He also owns a Waldorf-based tattoo shop called Blue Scarab. “We’re really not metal, we’re not southern rock, we’re not classic rock.”
Conner helped found the band in 2012 and said the name was one they all liked.
“It has no special meaning,” Connor said. “I’d like to say that it did, but you’re trying to find a band name that you like and it sounds cool and not taken. I went through pages and pages of [names] until I found something where everybody was like, ‘That’s cool.’”
At first the band struggled.
“It was no different than any other new original band,” Stephenson said. “Sometimes you play in front of 12 people.”
Conner said the band reached a low point when it sent out an EP and were told, “No way. It’s not quite there.”
That prompted Conner to try and add Ritchie, who was playing in a friend’s band called “Trust Divided” that performed most of its their shows in Kentucky.
“I called Mike and said, ‘You and me live on the East Coast and we’re pretty much writing everything right now [for our respective bands] so why am I driving seven hours to Louisville [for gigs?]” Ritchie said. “I had done that for so many years and [the band] just didn’t seem to be going where I wanted it to at that point and so I’d had thoughts of backing out for a while.”
Ritchie joined Any Given Sin in 2017 and brought an unfinished song called “Dynamite” with him.
“The first night Vic stayed at my house he picked up an acoustic guitar and said listen to this,” Conner said. “I liked it and thought we’d have to make it an acoustic song, but our producer ended up making it a fully orchestrated rock song.”
In May of 2018 the band appeared on SiriusXM’s Octane’s Test Drive in which new bands play their songs and listeners vote on whether they like the songs.
“We figured we’d be done [in the first round] but it blew up like dynamite,” Conner said of the song, “and we’ve been on the radio ever since.”
“As soon as it went on Octane and caught fire, I knew we had something,” Ritchie said. “You can feel really confident about a song that you like a lot, but if it doesn’t do anything then you don’t have anything as far as the business goes.”
The band will head back into the studio in March to finish up their latest album and then begin an “extensive” summer tour.
And their music is reaching the masses.
Ritchie said earlier this year a girl told him a song he wrote helped her get through cancer.
“It still impacts me when you’re seven, eight hours from your house,” Conner said, “and there’s several hundred people in front of you and they’re all singing your song.
Stephenson said he’ll never forget performing at Wisconsin’s Rockfest earlier this year and “the crowd was so big I couldn’t hear Vic sing and they knew all the verses. That was pretty cool.”
The band, which has also put out music videos — there are three black roses in each video for Conner’s deceased mother, father and sister — is just trying to stay humble.
“I’m really thankful for people who download our stuff,” Conner said, “because without them we wouldn’t be able to do this. We’re all very humbled and appreciative.”
And they’ll stay humble, at least when it comes to their tour rider. Although they insist on food, water, Jim Beam, Jägermeister and towels — “We’re trying to stay healthy,” Ritchie said — there are no unusual requests as of now.
“We’re not at the level yet where we are telling them to pick out the brown M&Ms yet,” Conner said, referring to Van Halen’s infamous, yet odd, request.
