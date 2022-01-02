The Maryland Writer’s Association created the Writer’s Round Table Program to encourage writers through monthly articles and activities.
Author: Connie Briscoe
“Maybe it comes to light in a dream … or a nightmare. And then the real work begins.” — Connie Briscoe
Genre: Romance — High society. Novels of this type place their primary focus on the relationship and romantic love between two people, and must have an emotionally satisfying and optimistic ending.
A sample viewing list includes “Sisters and Lovers,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry” and “A Long Way From Home” and “P.G. County.”
The New York Times bestselling author was born in Washington, D.C. and discovered to have a mild hearing impairment. In adulthood, she progressively lost much of her hearing and finally had a cochlear implant which restored much of what she had lost. Her career and hearing loss led to her becoming the managing editor of the American Annals of the Deaf at Gallaudet University.
In 1994, HarperCollins published her first novel “Sisters & Lovers,” which sold 500,000 copies and resulted in a contract for two more novels, which led to Briscoe writing fulltime. She eventually moved to a large house on an estate in Ellicott City.
Her rapid rise in the publishing world took her own breath away.
“I thought I would have to build up some fans before it really took off,” she said in a news release.
It turns out that African-American women were hungry for fiction that reflected their lives, and Briscoe was providing it. She didn’t have to build up fans; they came flocking to her.
Her novels focus on middle-class African-American life and as she says it, “’Sisters & Lovers’ almost wrote itself.” The story takes place in Silver Spring and revolves around three very different sisters, their relationships with one another and the men in their lives. It is very biographical, like a lot of first novels.
“Big Girls Don’t Cry” required greater effort. It begins with a girl growing up in Washington during the 1960s and follows her through relationships, racial politics in the workplace, child rearing, and more relationships. With “P.G. County,” Briscoe focused an elite community of wealthy African Americans because they are rarely represented in print and PG County has a reputation for crime and mismanagement as well as for the kind of beautiful million-dollar homes and lavish lifestyles depicted in her novel. The combination makes for great reading.
Fun with words
The MWA invites writers to have fun writing High Society Romance like Connie Briscoe. In 100 words, create a high society character or characters and reveal the dilemma they are facing.
Title your High Society Romance response and send to https://marylandwriters.org/Notable_Maryland_Authors by the 22nd of the month to receive an MWA Fun With Words submission certificate. Selected responses will be published with next month’s article and posted on the MWA website.
The MWA is a 33-year-old state-wide association dedicated to encouraging and mentoring Maryland writers, poets, playwrights, and authors. For more information, go to www.MarylandWriters.org.
Last month readers to write a TV screenplay like Adam Tobin and weave two characters into a TV Show of your own making. Here are some selected responses:
Hell To Slay
In this hour-long weekly series ancient Satanic cults roam the modern world, plotting to extinguish the Light. When one such cult, based in Western Maryland, corrupts and murders Lucy Ramsbeck, her brother Gage, a retired CIA paramilitary operative, uses his war-forged skills to hunt down her killers. Evidence of his one-man crusade soon reaches the FBI. Special Agent Konstantina Quarry believes she’s hunting a man suffering delusions, a zealot turned serial killer. Pursued by the Devil’s fanatics and by Agent Quarry, Gage Ramsbeck wars against Hell, but can he win if Quarry refuses to become his ally?
Lawrence McGuire, Waldorf
Here’s The Story
“Here’s the story, of a funny lady, who was bringing up three kids who gave her fits.
They acted pompous, and wore dorky clothing, the youngest one had zits.
Here’s the story, of a man named ‘Fellow,’ whose catchphrase would always cause a spit take.
His boss was dumb, and that neighbor ‘wacky,’ plus his lawn was fake.
‘Till the one day when this ‘Fellow’ met the lady, an evil twin and laugh tracks all went ‘Crunch,” the maid was ugly, and the theme song corny, that’s the way they all became the ‘Sit-Com Bunch.’”
Steve Baker, Hughesville
