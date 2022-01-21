ABERDEEN – The Aberdeen ReStore – a home improvement store owned and operated by Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna – is seeking the help of artists for its first RePurpose for a Reason event. DIYers, crafters and other creative members of the public will be invited to borrow store items (with a value of up to $40) and turn them into something new. Once returned to the ReStore, the repurposed items will be available for bidding during an upcoming silent auction. Funds raised at the April auction will go towards supporting Habitat Susquehanna’s mission to build safe, decent and affordable homes in Harford and Cecil counties.
“We’re so excited about hosting RePurpose for a Reason,” said Shelby Tittle, Resource Development Coordinator for the ReStore. “We’ll be building up momentum with our social media followers by posting before/after pictures of the items that will be up for bid, and amateur or professional artists will get a chance to have their work showcased in front of a wider audience. Best of all, the money raised at this auction will help local families build a better future.”
From January through March 12th, interested members of the public can visit the ReStore to browse furniture, household items, and building materials for project possibilities.
“Once you find an item you’d like to “upcycle,” fill out a form to check it out, the same way you would check out a library book. After the item has been repurposed, bring it back to the ReStore by March 26th so that we can include it in our silent auction,” said Tittle.
The auction, which will be held online and in person, will start on April 1st.
“Even if you’re not artsy, you can participate in this event,” said Tittle. “We’re always looking for gently used items donated to the store. Who knows, someone may choose to upcycle your donation!” said Tittle. “Any time people donate items to the ReStore, they’re part of keeping usable items out of landfills. That’s a win-win.”
The Aberdeen ReStore is open to the public Tuesdays to Fridays 10 AM — 6 PM, and Saturdays 9 AM – 4 PM and is located at 1013 Beards Hill Road. Donations are accepted on the side of the building Tuesdays to Fridays 10 AM — 5 PM, and Saturdays 9 AM – 3 PM. The ReStore accepts antiques, appliances (2012 or newer), bathroom vanities, building materials, dressers, household items, kitchen cabinets, lamps, puzzles/games, rugs, seasonal decorations, and upholstered furniture (free of rips and stains).
For those interested in participating in RePurpose for Reason, items need to be checked out at least 30 minutes before the store closes. For more information about this event or for any questions, email stittle@habitatsusq.org or call the store at (443) 567-7698.
