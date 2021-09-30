ELK NECK — Living history will be in at least two places in Cecil County this weekend, offering a glimpse at the Civil War and the Civilian Conservation Corps.
Civil War Weekend returns to Rising Sun Friday through Sunday at Veterans Memorial Park off Wilson Avenue.
Elk Neck State Park near North East hosts a living history weekend with three distinct presentations on the New Deal era program this Saturday and Sunday.
Both weekend events are free to attend, however, there is a day-use fee for Elk Neck State Park.
Rising Sun has been hosting its Civil War Weekend for decades, opening the encampment to public and private schools and homeschool families all day Friday. Then the public is invited Friday night at 7 for a walk-through where re-enactors will show you what life was like during the war between the states.
Saturday and Sunday the camps reopen at 10 a.m. with demonstrations and discussions. Feel free to ask questions, take pictures and get involved in what you are seeing.
Civilian Conservation Corps was enacted by Pres. Franklin Delano Roosevelt to create jobs during the throes of the Great Depression.
“Dr. Abbott, a wealthy Cecil Countian, had the Civilian Conservation Corp build the first road to the camp at Turkey Point,” said Erik Ledbetter, a Park Ranger at Seneca Creek who is in charge of the History Weekend at Elk Neck State Park.
At Elk Neck State Park there will be an artifact show and tell Saturday from 2-4 p.m.. Ledbetter said there will be CCC uniforms and equipment for people to touch and try for themselves. There will also be a kids photo station inviting them to “dress as a CCC Worker.”
Local author Shannon Farrington will be in the camp showing everyone the glamor and grit of Civil War fashion and accessories for ladies.
Around 2 p.m. in Rising Sun, you will hear black powder rifles and cannon fire as North and South skirmish along the creek. The skirmish takes place both Saturday and Sunday.
Saturday night you’ll have to decide whether to attend the Living History Campfire at Elk Neck State Park and hear stories from George Richter, Jr. (played by Ledbetter) who will describe life as a corps member in 1938. Listen to the tales of hard work and hijinks of CCC members while they worked for $1 per day.
Meanwhile at the Civil War encampment, there will be an evening of music, dance and frivolity. Learn the dances made popular during the war and about the entertainment that brought moments of fun on both sides of the turmoil.
Sunday morning there will be a time of worship in the Civil War camp before the day begins anew. Visitors are welcome to attend the service at 10.
At Elk Neck Ledbetter will present a guided hike and discuss “Nature’s New Deal; Designing a Landscape at Elk Neck State Park.” As it was conceived as part of the New Deal, Elk Neck holds its place in history. Learn about the Rustic Cabins and the Penny Pine grove. For this event call 410-287-5333 and reserve your spot on the hike.
Civil War Weekend in Rising Sun will offer more of the displays and demonstrations as well as the 2 p.m. skirmish to end the day.
