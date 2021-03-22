EARLEVILLE — On the first full day of Spring in West View Shores there was a parade; but not to celebrate the vernal equinox.
There was a long line of golf carts, cars and heavy equipment from numerous volunteer fire companies parading in honor of Florence Dannaker who celebrated her 102nd birthday.
“I didn’t think it’d be anything like this,” Dannaker said at the conclusion of the parade that featured balloons, signs, and cards and gifts passed through open windows. The spry birthday girl was told to come to her front yard for a surprise but a parade never crossed her mind. “I had no idea.”
Since she’s been living there full time more than 40 years, Dannaker is well known in the private waterfront community near Earleville. It was evident as her neighbors showed up in large numbers to drive past, smiling, waving and sending best wishes.
“If I’m here when you reach 105 we’ll do a flyover,” said Connell McNelis, the neighbor who arranged the parade in her honor.
When Florence turned 100, her daughter Marion Bowman said there were two parties held.
“One was with immediate family and friends and the second celebration was with all the extended family,” Bowman said.
The parade Sunday wasn’t the only fun.
“I’ve gotten so many cards it’s just amazing,” she said.
Bowman said her parents purchased the property in 1951 and her father, Robert Dannaker, would spend weekends building the original summer house with his father and brothers assisting. Since Florence worked for Pennsylvania Military College (which later became Widener University), she had summers free. She packed up Marion and Bob and headed from Chester, Pa. to West View Shores.
“Mom created temporary living quarters for us and cooked outside on a fire,” Bob recalled of that first summer in Earleville.
Over the years Robert would add to the house, making it a year-round home. The couple also bought adjoining land, giving them a wide corner lot with a view of the Elk River. Bob pointed to the home on Circle Drive, indicating where the original structure was in relation to its current appearance. When Robert retired from Sun Oil he and Florence moved to Earleville full time. They were married 74 years.
Dannaker insists she doesn’t really have a secret to her long life.
“I’ve just had a lot of good friends and family,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.