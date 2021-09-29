Maryanna Taylor, right, chats with a visitor to her booth at Mt. Harmon Plantation about her new book, “A Letter to Ellen.” based on real letters written by Thomas Jefferson, the book is a fictional account — in letter form to his granddaughter Ellen — about his writing of the Declaration of Independence.
Maryanna Taylor Vaupel received this replica of the Thomas Jefferson writing desk from her husband Ben to celebrate the completion of her book “A Letter to Ellen.”
Maryanna Taylor, right, chats with a visitor to her booth at Mt. Harmon Plantation about her new book, “A Letter to Ellen.” based on real letters written by Thomas Jefferson, the book is a fictional account — in letter form to his granddaughter Ellen — about his writing of the Declaration of Independence.
EARLEVILLE — A writing box on which Thomas Jefferson likely penned some or all of the Declaration of Independence is now on display at the Smithsonian in Washington DC. The story of how of the treasured piece was delivered to his granddaughter Ellen is in a book authored by Maryanna Taylor Vaupel.
Based on letters penned by Jefferson detailing his writing of the Declaration of Independence, Vaupel has crafted a story that allows the reader to share in a letter written from grandfather to granddaughter, which accompanied the much-used lap desk that also had compartments to store writing materials.
“He probably wrote the letter to Joseph Coolidge, her husband,” Vaupel, from Chesapeake City, explained. “It was customary in those days to write to the husband.”
"In 1825, Jefferson had one of his craftsmen at Monticello build his beloved granddaughter, Ellen, a ladies’ writing desk for a wedding present. However, the ship which was transporting this desk from Virginia to Boston was lost at sea,"Vaupel said. "As a consolation gift, Jefferson decided to send her his well worn ‘laptop’ (writing box) which he had a craftsman in Philadelphia build for him in 1776 and on which he penned the Declaration of Independence."
“The book is about the letter he wrote to her with the writing desk to substitute for the one lost at sea,” Vaupel said.
A retired 5th grade teacher, retired librarian and life-long learner, the book actually began in 1963 as Vaupel’s graduate project. After retiring, she revisited the work and, at the encouragement of her husband Ben, turned that graduate project into “A Letter to Ellen.”
The book came out in July and can be purchased through Amazon or from the publisher; iuniverse.com.
Vaupel is already working on her second book as she works to promote the first.
“An Augustine Herman book is next,” she said, referring to the Czech explorer that became the First Lord of Bohemia Manor.
Now Vaupels has her own Jefferson-style writing desk.
“As a reward for getting my book done, my husband commissioned a local wood worker to make me a replica,” she said. Although made of lighter wood than what would have been used for the Jefferson desk, it has all the same features including a brass drawer pull, lock with key and an easel to raise the writing platform.
