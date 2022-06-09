ELKTON — Duck decoys have been created and used for centuries, but around the Eastern Shore there were few names as synonymous with decoy carving as William Veasey.
The Elkton native wrote 14 books on the subject and, over his 90 years, carved and painted hundreds of life-like water fowl used by hunters and craved by collectors.
Veasey died in May.
On behalf of the Havre de Grace Decoy Museum, Dena Cardwell, director, said Veasey was “a dedicated teacher of waterfowl art.”
On the museum’s Facebook page a tribute to Veasey recalled his statement about what, to him, was truly important.
“There are so many little things in my life that have become big things, but I value most the relationships I have made that all grew out of teaching,” Veasey said.
His daughter Tricia Veasey remembered watching her father working on several decoys at one time, with the help of eager students under his tutelage.
However, Veasey also excelled at painting on flat surfaces, as well as those carved.
“One of Bill’s greatest joys was exhibiting his spectacular working and decorative carvings,” reads the museum tribute.
Veasey was declared to be a living legend in 2015 by the Ward Museum and was inducted into the Easton Waterfowl Festival Hall of Fame in 1994. He was Honorary Chairman of the Havre de Grace Decoy and Wildlife Art Show in 2009.
While numerous pieces are on display at the Decoy Museum, fans worldwide also own a Veasey decoy. At the Kennebunkport, Maine home of the late George H.W. Bush hung a pair of green-winged teal carved and painted by Veasey. This was presented to the former president by Ducks Unlimited.
Veasey was president of the Cecil County Arts Council and served in various local, state and national capacities for Ducks Unlimited.
His writings on carving and painting are also renowned. The University of Delaware requested a complete set of his books for its Special Sections Collection. Of those 14 books, one sold out in 90 days. However, Veasey is also credited with inspiring as many as 200 other books written by those he taught.
As legacy was important to him, Veasey was active in the Ward Museum’s “Carving Out Future Decoy Makers” program; with those students going on to win hundreds of ribbons.
Both the Havre de Grace Decoy Museum and The Ward Museum of Wildfowl Art at Salisbury University have stated their intentions to preserve his legacy.
“Bill’s amazing waterfowl art, his generous spirit, and his commitment to passing on his knowledge, skills, and talents will resonate through future generations of aspiring carvers. He once said, ‘The important thing is that we preserve this legacy.’ Bill will be missed,” reads the tribute from the Havre de Grace museum.
