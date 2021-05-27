ELKTON — The annual Elkton Memorial Day Parade will happen again Monday, which follows a long tradition of the town and county paying tribute to the local fallen service members who gave their lives for their country and community. However, county traditions of remembering fallen service members have not always been as planned out or standardized.
Initially, as is evident in the accompanying photos, Memorial Day was called Decoration Day, not only in Cecil County but across the country. It was established as a day to decorate tombstones of fallen veterans and remember them with honor.
The history of “Decoration Day”
Memorial Day, or Decoration Day, was started as an idea after the American Civil War, which claimed the lives of thousands of Americans and left many grieving in the wake. This nationwide tradition was alive and well in Elkton, where folks gathered in the Spring in the years following the Civil War to decorate local gravesites.
In the Cecil Whig on May 8, 1869 it was written that Commander-in-Chief of the Army of the Republic Gen. J. A. Logan, ordered the “strewing of flowers on soldiers’ graves on the 20th of May.”
“This is the second public observance of the occasion, which is trusted will occur yearly while there remains a heart loyal to the cause in which our comrades fell, and while the moving principle of that struggle is worth preserving,” Logan said and was reported by the Cecil Whig in 1869. “If our organization had no other object, that alone the keeping green of the resting places of our nation’s defenders, by this annual commemoration, would be motive enough to hold us together in a fraternal band.”
In an article from the May 28, 1910 issue of the Cecil Whig, the day of remembrance is formally referred to as “Memorial Day” and not “Decoration Day.” Accompanying photos to this article present the clippings from the actual newspapers describing Decoration Day now turned Memorial Day.
The transition to “Memorial Day”
By the mid-20th century, “Memorial Day” had become the term for the day of remembrance. This has been documented in local newspapers, including the Cecil Whig, in the years since. This established a strong tradition in Cecil County to pause and reflect every year, remember the fallen and pay tribute to their legacy.
In a former Rising Sun newspaper, the Midland Journal, the staff describe the transition from calling Remembrance Day to calling it Memorial Day, how the holiday is known today.
“Saturday next, May 30, is Memorial Day, originally set aside for the decoration of soldiers’ graves,” the paper wrote on May 28, 1943. “It has gradually become the beautiful and sacred custom of placing floral tributes on the graves of all those loved ones who have passed on.”
To this day, Cecil County residents get out and decorate gravesites of fallen veterans with flowers and tributes, just like those years ago. Accompanying this article are photos of graves of fallen service members in the area, some of which have been decorated year after year in honor of their service and sacrifice.
The Doughboy Monument
While not unveiled on Memorial Day, the World War I monument (or Doughboy Monument) downtown near the Armory stand in tribute to the fallen service members of the community. The memorial was dedicated on November 11, 1921, almost 100 years ago.
In an article for the Cecil Whig published May 30, 2015, local historian Mike Dixon describes the memorial and how it came to be.
“After World War I, the citizens of the county decided to honor Cecil’s men and women who served in the Great War,” Dixon wrote for the Cecil Whig in 2015. “Thus residents contributed $10,000 for the purchase of the memorial. A contract was placed with Joseph H. Sloan, a local monument firm, which arranged for the Rutland Marble Company of Rutland, Vt., to produce the approved design.”
Dixon continued to describe the dedication of the memorial.
“When it arrived in Elkton, Mr. Sloan supervised the placement and erection. On Armistice Day (Veterans Day), Nov. 11, 1921, the mothers of soldiers who died in the war unveiled the white Vermont marble monument at the courthouse, which was then at the northeast corner of Main and North streets,” Dixon continued. “The stone cutter had permanently chiseled 17 names into the fine durable marble. On each side of the statue of an American soldier are the panels inscribed with the names of the men who made the ultimate sacrifice.”
While the original courthouse was torn down in 1941, the monument was moved to its current location near the Armory, according to Dixon.
