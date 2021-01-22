CECIL COUNTY:
Cecil County Agriculture and Farmers Market
308 S. Main St., North East
2 to 6 p.m. Fridays, May through October
Seasonal fruits and vegetables; bacon, scrapple, sausage; herbs; honey; soaps; jellies and more. For more information, call 410-996-8469.
Elkton Farmers Market
Corner of Bow and Howard streets, Elkton
2 to 6 p.m. Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, April through October
This producer-based market has a changing variety of items each week. For more information, call 410-398-0970.
Perryville Farmers Market
Broad Street at Roundhouse Drive, Perryville
3 to 7 p.m. Fridays, May through October
Fresh local produce, with emphasis on the importance of buying local. For more information, call 410-642-6066.
HARFORD COUNTY:
Bel Air Farmers Market
2 S. Bond St., Bel Air
7 to 11 a.m. Saturdays, April to December
The market is celebrating its 41st season of fresh produce, fruit, flowers, plants, beef, chicken, pork, lamb, eggs and specialty products.
For more information, visit www.belairfarmersmarket.com.
Edgewood Farmers Market
Paul Martin Drive and Pulaski Highway, Edgewood
3 to 6 p.m. Thursdays, May to October
Variety of fruit and vegetable vendors. Call 410-679-5662 for more information.
Havre de Grace Farmers Market
217 Congress Ave., Havre De Grace
9 a.m. to noon Saturdays, May to November
Full selection of fresh-picked fruit and vegetables, farm-raised meats and eggs, baked breads and treats, cheese, ice cream, honey, cooking oil, artisan products and artwork.
For more information, visit www.havredegracefarmersmarket. com.
Please call the individual markets or visit their websites for exact start and end dates, as well as possible changes to locations or times.
