Author Shelita A. Fair recently published her book “Never Stop Smiling: A Special Education Teacher’s Memoir” through KDP Publishing.
According to a news release, the book is aimed at helping “graduates of schools majoring in special education, as well as those educators and administrators in this field should understand the commitment that is needed to ensure student success.”
The Waldorf resident also discusses her upbringing and education as well as lesson’s learned from her 30-plus year career as a special education teacher. It also covers such topics as teacher instruction, lesson planning, IEP’s, time management, collaborative learning and parent-teacher relationships.
The book is available at www.amazon.com or for more information, go to www.thefairgroupllc.com.
What do you want readers to know about you?
I’ve spent over 30 years teaching special needs students, advising parents, foster parents, grandparents, staff, and administrators.
How long have you been writing, and how did you get started?
I’ve been writing for about a year and a half. I’ve always kept a composition book for each school that I taught at. I recorded positive and negative things almost on a daily basis. You could say it was my diary.
What inspires you to write?
On this occasion, I wanted to tell my story about special needs children and what I experienced to reach their educational goals.
Do you consider writing to be a career?
No. As a teacher I always wrote about something. In my profession I always had to write.
What kind of writing process do you use?
I wrote an outline about my book. From this step I began to write. I found old pictures that were relative to the chapter outlines and played music during those eras to symbolize and set an ambiance for writing.
Who are some of your favorite authors?
Terry McMillan and Walter Mosely are my favorites. They kept my interests while reading their books. I realized through their writings how to make a book flow by turning words into vivid thoughts.
What are you working on now?
I’m taking a break from writing right now to promote my book. I’ll possibly write a future book on phonics, which was my master’s degree thesis topic.
Please include a brief description of your book.
Teaching special education was a hard, but fulfilling job. There was never a typical day. Each day brought new and different challenges. If there were problems with students, I solved them. The students were there for me, and I was there for them.
Please include an excerpt from the book that you feel is compelling for readers.
“We were a team.” I never gave up on my students, parents, or foster parents. We worked together to reach their educational goals. I loved what I did for a living. It was not a job, but a passion — a calling.
