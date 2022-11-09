ELKTON — Late Tuesday night, 1st congressional district incumbent Andy Harris defeated Heather Mizeur to continue his now seven term streak as the Eastern Shore's member of the U.S. House of Representatives.
Harris finished Tuesday evening with 141,153 votes – a 53,639 lead over Mizeur. 17,533 of those votes were cast by Cecil County voters in a combined count of early voting numbers and Election Day numbers. 8,352 of Mizeur’s Tuesday night total of 87,514 votes were cast by Cecil County voters. (Note: these numbers are not final, as many mail-in and provisional ballots across the state have yet to be counted – however, the race has been called by the Baltimore Sun).
"It is an incredible honor and privilege to once again be chosen by the people of the First Congressional District to serve as their voice in Congress,” Harris said. “I look forward to our efforts in the Republican majority to cut spending, reduce inflation, rein in our southern border, restore law and order and serve as a check on the rogue and out-of-touch Biden Administration."
Moving into his next term, Harris looks to return America to prominence in the fossil fuel sector, which he believes would drastically lower fuel prices – particularly for vehicles requiring diesel fuel, such as those used by many Cecil County farmers.
“We need to reestablish American dominance in fossil energy in the world because we have the resources and there is no reason we should give that up to Russia or Venezuela or Iran or other enemy countries,” said Harris. “We establish ourselves as fossil fuel leaders and that will help our farmers tremendously by bringing diesel that is $6 a gallon to $3 a gallon.”
Harris noted that he looks to continue serving on the Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee – a position Harris has held throughout his time in office that he says is the key reason that 1st district voters continue to vote for him.
“The Democrats drew this district to be worse than my old district where a Republican should only win by 11 points and we are going to easily win by more than that today and that reflects that people in the district respect what I have done for them,” said Harris. “It is my seniority on the Agriculture Appropriations Committee – the bedrock of the 1st district economy is agriculture.”
Throughout Tuesday evening, Harris celebrated his victory over Mizeur with newly-elected Wicomico County Executive Julie Gordano at the Brew River Seafood House in Salisbury, Md. During the event, Harris delivered a victory speech to dozens of attendees.
“We are going to try, if President Biden will cooperate, to deliver to the American people what they asked for in this election – they were pretty clear in this election and they rejected the Biden agenda and they want things back to normal,” said Harris to the crowd. “They want what is normal and I am going to deliver it for our district back in Washington.”
